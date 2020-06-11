With sports slowly returning this will be the last of these extended articles for me. This was always intended to be a temporary arrangement. I’ve had fun writing these and I appreciate the many kind words I received from people in the community about them.
I’d like to use this last installment to get deep. And no, this will not be about how to catch walleye off deep structure or where to find the best catfish holes on the Chippewa River. Instead, let’s look at the question: Why do we fish?
If you’ve read some of the previous articles in this series you’ve now heard about some of my favorite adventures and memorable catches. But in addition to being fun, fishing has been important to me. Many of the truly pivotal decisions in my life have been made on the banks of a trout stream. As a parent, some of the most rewarding experiences with my kids are riding home from a fishing adventure and recounting everything that they saw and learned. A few of the most inspiring conversations I have had with friends have happened just sitting on the end of the dock, watching bobbers and admiring the ripples on the water.
If you love fishing, then I hope you figured this out long before I did: It’s never been about the fish.
Sure, we all love that glamour shot of a big chunky smallmouth. No question that it’s exhilarating to have a pike or musky ripping out drag. The appeal of a trout slurping a dry fly off the surface is undeniable. But there is a deeper satisfaction that fishing can bring to those who seek it.
Fishing is a magnet that unites people and a glue that can hold friendships together, even people who have little else in common. W.D. Wetherell wrote a great book called Upland Stream. In it he writes: “While I don’t have any statistics, fishing must be responsible for more cross-generational, cross-occupational, cross-societal, cross-geographical, and cross-just-about-any-boundary-you-can-mention friendships of any activity you can compare it against.”
And that’s been my experience. When I fish with someone I don’t know, we can happily talk fishing, sometimes for hours, until we surreptitiously figure out what else we have in common. I fish with friends that have completely divergent lives from me. If we didn’t fish together, I’m not sure what excuse we’d have to hang out. Fishing is a force that draws us together and the bond of speaking a common language.
Fishing is also a grand puzzle that we love to solve. Ask 10 experienced anglers what factor is most important in having a good day of catching fish and you’ll probably get ten answers that range from the weather to the color of the bait at the end of your line. In reality, there are probably 100 factors that determine where fish will be and how they can be caught. We yearn to understand that complex interplay of biology, meteorology, technology, and our own decisions. Cracking the code once doesn’t mean you can go out and have the same success tomorrow. And so, we anglers are destined to try to solve the fishing equation over and over and over again. Every cast is different from every one that came before it, even though each one makes ripples when the bait hits the water.
The last truism about fishing is evergreen but particularly relevant in these times: Fishing is tranquility in a chaotic world. I find fishing, particularly fishing alone, to be the most peaceful and centering activity. Similar to how many people see yoga, or so I’m told.
I went out by myself recently on the Namekagon River. I caught fish that exceeded my expectations, and I didn’t have to swat a single mosquito while doing it. I waded back to shore through clean, clear, cool water without another soul or building in sight. A kingfisher flighted down the river corridor, a grouse drummed somewhere nearby, and the setting sun danced on the ripples. That evening had all the ingredients that should mix together to create the sense of satisfaction and peace that fishing has usually brought. But I felt something very different: guilt.
How does this beautiful setting and this sense of peace and serenity get to be my reality while it is unattainable for so many others in this world? How do my concerns get to be so small and frivolous when others face life-and-death situations daily? How does what I’m doing matter to anyone other than myself?
I’ve struggled with what to do with those feelings since they followed me home from the river. I’ve resolved to turn them into action. And writing about them here is one form of that action. I would never presume to tell others how they should feel or what they should do with their own insights and reflections during tumultuous times. But I can speak for myself. I’m going to go out and listen to the grouse drumming while I cast, but I’m also going to listen to the experiences of other people. I’m going to swim a crankbait down where the walleye live, but I’m also going to focus my mind on answering the deeper questions about how I impact others. I’m going to keep fishing because it’s a part of who I am. In fact, when I’m out there and able to clear my mind, I become the best version of myself. And right now, we may all need to be the best version of ourselves to come together and make the world better.
I don’t have all the answers, and don’t let anything I’ve written here convince you otherwise. But I am confident that fishing is a force for good if it is a chance to reflect and then radiate that positivity into the world. Call it “the ripple effect.”
Wolter is the Department of Natural Resources senior fisheries biologist in Sawyer County and a lifelong angler.