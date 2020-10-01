The sunlit ground in front of me flickered against the leaves like campfire light dancing among the logs. Tiny shadows skipped along the rocks. I looked over my shoulder to see what was between the ground and the sun and creating the fluttering show of shadows.
Between me and the late September sun a ribbon of blackbirds flowed against the blue sky. The birds rose and fell, as if practicing their moves for a long flight ahead. The undulating string of wings grew longer, fed by hundreds, perhaps thousands, of blackbirds, now brought together by the stirring of their common migration instincts. The birds would feed on leftovers in the harvested grain fields, putting on fat for flight.
After I watched the last of the birds pass, my gaze dropped to the birch tree along the fence line. Leaves pretending they were butterflies seemingly leaped off the tree to take a chance at flying. They danced and spun on the breeze momentarily, found they couldn’t fly, and without protest gently settled into the alfalfa field.
Autumn was knocking at the crisp afternoon, and at my woodpile, one blackbird at a time, one leaf at a time. I got back to splitting wood while brushing away Asian lady beetles that had fed their summer away on aphids in the nearby alfalfa. I hoped it was mostly on aphids and not on monarch butterfly eggs and larvae.
The aphids were running out of summer, so the beetles were running out of food. They will soon congregate for warmth, and for winter, under tree bark and in nooks under trees. Same goes around our houses and yards, where the beetles help plants and garden crops survive by feeding on spider mites and mealy bugs. But then the light frost comes, and the beetles that were our friends now want to share our living quarters, hunker down in our walls.
As I split winter’s heat into manageable pieces and better suited for seasoning, I was surprised by a monarch butterfly feeding on blooming blue asters and goldenrod and then testing for whatever nectar remained in the fading red clover. The butterfly’s fluttering and seemingly casual pace belied what it must be feeling and the urgency of the season. This monarch, I was sure, would get more serious with migration soon, letting its wings of orange, black and yellow catch a north wind to average 11 miles per hour, arriving in the mountain forests of southern Mexico by early November.
The blackbirds, the leaves, the beetles, the monarch butterflies. They all shift with the seasons. Summer flickers and flies away.
Greschner, who recently retired from the Rice Lake Chronotype, may be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.