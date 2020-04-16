Winter picked up the fight the other day. Perhaps threw its last punch. That punch from the Ol’ Man landed but didn’t hurt, lingered for a day and then was chased away by an up-and-coming younger opponent called Spring.
When the sun yawned on the eastern horizon of this morning nearing the middle of April, only one cloud stood in its wake-up way. That cloud, narrow and jagged, only served to paint a temporary design on the reddish sphere.
The sun cleared the clutter and claimed the morning. And the day. It would eat away at the limp snow while generating the nesting urges of arriving birds.
Spring was everywhere in the soft morning. Pussy willows in the ditches, the calls of robins and songs of cardinals, a bluebird on a box and a turkey strutting out from the flock.
As the climbing sun warmed the morning seemingly by the minute, I longed to sit where the grassland meets the woodland, watching for whatever birds would arrive today. Would there be meadowlarks, bobolinks and killdeers, and more bluebirds and tree swallows?
And what if I took the time to actually watch spring arrive a little more fully? To just sit and see the snow pull away from the field, crouch along the fence line, and finally retreat to hiding in the woods. For how long?
Maybe I could watch a ruffed grouse picking its way to a spring drumming log, or buds swelling on the trees while the greens are painted on fields of alfalfa and clover.
But it takes patience and persistence. Naturalist Annie Dillard wrote of her pursuit of “seeing” spring arrive, “The grass had greened one morning when I blinked; I missed it again.”
The road called. It was early in the work morning, but a couple of hours had already passed since the sun stepped on the horizon’s porch, turned the door knob and met Spring. Ol’ Man Winter slipped out the back door.
Greschner is Rice Lake Chronotype sports editor.