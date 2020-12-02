As I write this, it's been exactly one year since the epic blizzard of 2019 descended upon the Northland and buried the area in up to three feet of snow. This was on top of a foot or so that had fallen two days prior.
This year has been quite the contrast, with just a crust of snow to the south of the lake and virtually none to be found around the shore. Ice hasn't formed even along the rocks on Ashland's shores, and you can see Canada geese snoozing on submerged rocks and muskrats swimming around near Maslowski Beach. While winter outdoor enthusiasts are itching to get outside and enjoy the season, it's been nice to have more time to prepare for the inevitable and watch birds and wildlife take advantage of the extra forage.
Thanks in part to all the late-season food that's still available out there, my bird feeders haven't been very interesting lately. We have a few chickadees and some blue jays that are more interested in chicken feed than anything in the designated feeders. Downy woodpeckers have been one of my more reliable visitors this fall, both at feeders and around the yard.
Downy woodpeckers are some of the most well-known and easily identifiable birds to even casual birdwatchers around the U.S. These acrobatic insectivores are found year-round throughout the lower 48 states and southern Alaska and in much of Canada. They're a little bit bigger than a sparrow and have a bright stripes-and-checkers black and white color pattern. Males have a little red dot on the back of their heads.
One of the reasons they're so well known is that they thrive in developed and man-made habitats such as yards and parks. Unlike larger woodpeckers, these little guys can take advantage of food that's often available in parks and fields, including insects found in plant stems and weeds. They do a great job on trees as well, and they're much better than larger woodpeckers at moving downward or side-to-side on tree trunks.
Downy woodpeckers prefer suet at bird feeders, but they'll eat black oil sunflower seeds, peanuts and peanut butter, and millet. I occasionally see them eating from fruit slices I leave out for orioles and finches. To the dismay of spring and summer birdwatchers, they sometimes feed from hummingbird and oriole feeders, making a mess in the process. In the wild, downy woodpeckers get about a quarter of their diet from plant material and are fond of acorns.
Like other woodpeckers, downies excavate cavities in dead trees and posts to make their nests. They usually pick snags that are leaning and build their nests on the underside where they're a little more out of the weather. They use just wood chips for their nests, and males and females work together to excavate the site. Sadly, this spirit of gender cooperation doesn't last long. During the winter, males and females separate into same-sex feeding groups and the males prevent the females from accessing the best feeding spots on small branches and stems. Researchers have found that when the males are removed from the area, the females then take over feeding from the productive smaller branches, so we know this behavior comes from competition and not gender preference. (No one surveyed the females to ask them if they wanted the researchers to bring the males back, but as far as we know they weren't complaining either.) Downy woodpeckers also roost in cavities including nest boxes.
Downy populations have been stable over the past 50 years, since they aren't vulnerable to habitat loss and thrive in areas that have been developed or logged. This time of year, they usually flock up with other species including chickadees and nuthatches. Listen for their loud, rapid cheeping call and watch for them at your feeders. They'll be constant companions all winter.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.