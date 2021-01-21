I’ve been complaining at length in this column about how few birds are coming to my feeders, and as the winter progresses my situation hasn’t improved.
To top it off, our local deer family has figured out that the bird feeders are basically like vending machines that they can tip sideways to get treats out. So there hasn’t been much available for the few birds who do come by to eat. I’ve seen the tiny unaccompanied female cardinal I mentioned last week a few more times; male cardinals will start singing again soon, and I hope she finds a companion before winter is out.
Last week, I wrote about winter finches, and how they’re being seen in larger numbers this year in places other than my yard. One of these finch species that I’m hearing about from a number of readers is the evening grosbeak. I’m hopeful that at some point I’ll spot one before springtime, when they move away from yard feeders and into the woods to seek out insects and fruit.
Evening grosbeaks live year-round in far northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Upper Michigan. They’re also found all year at higher elevations in the western U.S. and central Mexico. For the rest of the country, they’re irregular winter visitors. This winter has seen them irrupting further south, and seen in greater numbers than usual in their typical range around Wisconsin.
They were named evening grosbeaks because they were initially thought to sing mostly at dusk. Actually, these beauties don’t really have a song at all, and most of their sounds consist of chirps and burry cheeping. These chunky finches display a striking plumage in males, with a dusky yellow against bright white and black wings and a bright yellow eye stripe. They also have the typical big chunky beak that gives them their name (“gross” meaning large, not icky).
They usually breed in coniferous forests, but this time of year they’ll gather in flocks in mixed forests as well as residential and urban environments. Evening grosbeaks’ big bills allow them to crack large seeds that other winter finches can’t manage, so they’re often accompanied by pine siskins and redpolls at feeders, where the smaller birds feast on their leftovers. They like platform feeders and ground feeding and are generally drawn to black oil sunflower seed. In the summer they mostly eat invertebrates and feed voraciously on spruce budworm pests.
Trees bearing small fruits like mountain ash and juniper will attract evening grosbeaks, as will box elder trees since the seeds are one of their favorite foods.
Evening grosbeaks are mellow birds who don’t exhibit much aggression towards other birds and who have some of the more chill mating habits in the avian world. No fancy song-and-dance routine for these guys: They court unobtrusively without any distinctive song or display. They don’t defend their territories during the breeding season except to occasionally chase away larger birds when the nestlings have arrived. The males will occasionally chase off their female and younger male cohorts from feeders in winter, but that’s about as obnoxious as they get.
Perhaps the most notable thing about evening grosbeaks is their complicated conservation history. Prior to the mid-1800s, they were a mostly western bird. They started moving east and by the 1920s were a regular winter visitor as far east as New England. In the past 50 years, this trend has been reversing, with almost all of their populations in their eastern range disappearing.
This decline can be attributed to a combination of factors: logging of boreal forests in North America, disease such as salmonella and West Nile and pesticide use. If there’s good news, it’s that part of this year’s irruption is due to a strong nesting season up north. The other part is a substandard spruce cone crop, so make sure you’re providing plenty of clean feeding stations for them. Even if the deer get to them first.
Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.