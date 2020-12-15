Go on any social media platform. Within a few swipes, you’ll probably see an advertisement for weight loss tea, a waist trainer or iced coffee being all someone consumes for a whole day.
Social media is a key factors in rising cases of eating disorders.
What we often see on social media is not a realistic body type for many people. When popular influencers on social media platforms are a size extra-small, it makes their audiences think they, too, need to be a size extra-small. Social media posts can also be heavily posed and edited.
It can be hard to accept and love your own body when your body type is not represented in media. This is one of the factors leading impressionable teenagers to unhealthy diets and disordered eating, according to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Other social media influencers promote diet culture and unhealthy habits. Scroll through an app like TikTok: You can see young girls posting tips and tricks to cease their hunger. Extreme diet restrictions, skipping meals, crazy swaps to cut calories and limited portion sizes are being praised. Habits like these can pave the way to disordered eating.
The truth about eating disorders is much uglier. Social media shows a glamorized version of being thin, but eating disorders are a serious medical condition. Eating disorders can isolate people from their friends and family, create internal struggle with food and exercise and guilt sufferers, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
Social media does not portray broken relationships, missing social events, weakness and dizziness, hair loss, dry skin and nails or other detrimental effects on the body.
Social media platforms need to pay closer attention to pro-eating disorder content and take responsibility for this content that’s dangerous to its users.