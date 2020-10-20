BLOOMER — Kari Skaar knows the importance of asking the right questions. As a high school chemistry teacher, she has a curious and scientific mind and isn’t afraid to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.
That’s why Skaar didn’t wait to see her primary care provider when she developed severe breast pain in June 2019.
Earlier in the year, the 44-year-old Bloomer resident discovered a cyst in her breast. But this time something felt different, and she didn’t want to wait to get it checked out.
“I assumed the cyst had gotten larger and needed to be aspirated,” said Skaar. “But breast pain isn’t something one normally gets so that was part of the reason I went in.”
During her appointment with Brandi Zimmerman, a family medicine nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer, Skaar explained the breast pain and swelling she was experiencing.
“The pain was really bad. It felt like mastitis or a plugged milk duct,” Skaar said.
Zimmerman sent Skaar for an ultrasound the next day, which showed the cyst in addition to a larger mass that was not present in scans from earlier in the year. Skaar’s care team needed a biopsy of the new mass to make a diagnosis.
“I was freaking out,” Skaar said.
One week later, Skaar’s biopsy was scheduled.
“I was nervous but in a bit of denial,” said Skaar. “At the time, I was 43, and there is no family history of breast cancer. I figured it had to be something else because it just didn’t make any sense.”
Appel called Skaar the day after her biopsy with her results.
“I was in the parking lot of the grocery store when she called and told me the biopsy showed cancer,” Skaar said. “I was devastated. That night, my parents were visiting ... My husband was at work and knew that I was waiting for the phone call. I had to send him a text message telling him the results. That was very difficult. I didn’t want to let the kids know right away. I wanted more information first. So that night, I tried to pretend like nothing was wrong. That was very hard.”
Dr. Angela Appel, a general surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, said breast cancer is not only a difficult physical diagnosis, but also a difficult emotional diagnosis for all women.
“Kari responded exactly like most women by feeling worried and upset. It’s OK for women to grieve and be emotional during this time,” Appel said.
Soon Skaar’s entire family knew she had been diagnosed with stage 1B triple-negative breast cancer.
Skaar first underwent chemotherapy with four cycles of Adriamycin and Cytoxan, followed by 12 weeks of Taxol, said Dr. Sandeep Basu, a Mayo Clinic oncologist: “This is a fairly aggressive regimen, and is considered the standard treatment for woman in her age group with this diagnosis.”
To Skaar’s relief, chemotherapy started right away.
“I’m glad it happened quickly,” she said. “I was finally doing something and not in limbo anymore.”
Chemotherapy treatments
Skaar received chemotherapy treatments in Eau Claire and found herself in a student role.
“The staff in the cancer center was phenomenal. Coming from a science background, I was very interested in the chemo, like where it comes from and how it works,” Skaar said. “I asked a ton of questions of the nurses because I wanted to be the student. Then when I went back to the classroom (at school), I could share what I had learned with the kids. The nurses answered every single question.”
Skaar was extremely fatigued after chemotherapy treatments started, but she did not experience much nausea or sickness. Soon her hair began to fall out.
“I knew it was coming, but it happened sooner than I was expecting. When it started falling out, my head hurt like it does if you have a very tight ponytail,” said Skaar. “I started crying and my daughter came into the room and said: ‘Mom, it’s just hair. It will grow back.’ She was right, and I got over it pretty quickly. As soon as I shaved it all off, I was fine.”
A more significant setback Skaar experienced was blood clots. After her second round of chemotherapy, she noticed a neck ache that spread to her ear. At first, her care team thought it was caused by muscle aches and bone pain due to medication she was taking, but soon the pain was tingling down her now-swollen arm. An ultrasound in the Emergency Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer revealed a blood clot in her arm. Skaar needed three procedures in the Interventional Radiology Cath Lab in Eau Claire and a four-day hospital stay to clear her veins of this potentially serious complication.
By the end of September 2019, Skaar was back teaching in the classroom. She taught Mondays through Thursdays and completed chemotherapy treatments each Friday.
“I asked to go back to work because I was feeling pretty good. I knew being busy and productive would help me mentally. My immune system also was in better shape after A/C (Adriamycin and Cytoxan chemotherapy) so I wasn’t too worried about catching anything,” Skaar said. “There were days that I felt bad, but I went to work because I was able to do so. I wanted to be there.”
“Kari took any setback in stride,” Basu said.
Surgical options
Skaar had a single mastectomy surgery to remove her right breast in January.
“Most patients with breast cancer either have a lumpectomy or mastectomy. The decision rests on imaging findings and the size of the cancer compared to the size of the breast,” Appel said. “For Kari, the size of the cancer meant that we could not perform breast-conserving therapy, also called a lumpectomy, so a single mastectomy was her best option.”
There are many breast reconstruction options after a mastectomy for patients with breast cancer. Skaar decided to not have breast reconstruction surgery after her procedure, but 54% to 63% of breast cancer patients have some type of breast reconstruction procedure after a single or double mastectomy.
After six months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy, MRI and positron emission tomography scans, and multiple appointments, Skaar decided she was not interested in reconstructive surgery at that time.
Skaar developed a blood clot again after her mastectomy, so she was again placed on blood thinners. After a four-week recovery, she returned to her classroom and felt well enough to teach the rest of the year. She transitioned to virtual teaching four weeks later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recovery and looking to the future
Today, Skaar is cancer-free, feeling well and reflecting on her journey.
“I’m pretty much back to normal. Chemo put me into post menopause, but overall I’m feeling good,” she said. “I have my fingers crossed that it doesn’t come back, but I’m not one to dwell on it. Plus worrying doesn’t make it any better.”
Appel isn’t surprised by Skaar’s attitude. “Kari is very grounded, and was extremely focused on moving forward during her treatment,” she says. “She was strong and determined to keep her sights on the long-term goal the entire time.”
Skaar continues to think long term, and is planning a trip to Maui, Hawaii, in March 2021 with a friend to celebrate her cancer remission. The trip was originally planned for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I think back, I almost didn’t go in for the breast pain because I had a mammogram scheduled for the next month,” she said. “I’m thankful I went in when I did because something didn’t seem right. It’s so important that women listen to their bodies and have things checked out.”