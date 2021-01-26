In February, Chippewa Valley residents will be able to make their voices heard about the area's health priorities during virtual community discussions.
Communicable disease, mental health and other topics will be on the virtual coffee table as Chippewa Valley health partners participate in a series of online community conversations.
Six conversations – three for each county – will take place Feb. 9, 10, and 11.
Sign up for one of the virtual Community Conversation sessions by registering online at bit.ly/ChippConversation or bit.ly/ECconversation or by calling 715-559-6980.
Residents of Chippewa and Eau Claire counties will be able to weigh in on key health issues during the sessions.
Participants will be able to see the results of the community health survey; see county, state and national data comparisons in 14 different health areas; and have the opportunity to win a Visa gift card for participating.
Participants will then be asked to vote on their top three health priorities.
The sessions are taking place after a recent health survey; they are the next step in a Community Health Assessment that takes place every three years.
“You do not need to go anywhere this year to participate in these conversations,” said Melissa Ives, Community Health Assessment Project Manager.
In May, two separate reports for Chippewa and Eau Claire counties will be released. The final reports will be used by health care organizations to launch public health initiatives.