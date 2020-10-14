EAU CLAIRE — Trish Campbell of Eau Claire knew her mother needed help and support caring for her stepfather. She found a place where she and her mother could network with others facing similar challenges and gather information on available resources at the annual Caregiver Night Out, hosted by the Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance.
This year, the free event is known as the Caregiver Conference and will be hosted virtually by Chippewa Valley Technical College throughout the month of November.
When providing care to frail elderly and others with serious health problems, protecting them from the spread of COVID-19 is essential, making an in-person night out unwise. The need for people to find support and resources, however, is still there.
“The Caregiver Conference is for family or professional caregivers who are looking for some additional resources, tips and ideas on how they can be a better caregiver, while also taking care of themselves, said Claire Lindstrom, business development and continuing education specialist at CVTC, who is helping plan the conference. “During these challenging times, it is important to make time for ourselves, and the Caregiver Conference has valuable sessions to help caregiver focus and recharge.”
“My stepdad’s health was diminishing, and they needed more help from family,” Campbell said. “He required so much of my Mother’s time for care. We were looking for resources for her to work through what she was going through, such as a support group. Who could she contact for in-home care if she wanted to go to the store or have a day away?”
The Caregiver Conference is a resource for people to find support and answers. The conference takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nov. 2-18 on the Microsoft Teams video conferencing platform. Sessions include topics like “The Desires of Every Heart: Discovering Ways to Connect with Others,” “Generating Perspective for Well-Being” and “The Hope Habit: Caring for Yourself while Caring for Others.” For a complete schedule of sessions, and to register, go to cvtc.edu/events/caregiver-conference. There is no charge for any of the sessions.
“The virtual caregiver conference is a great way to reach caregivers who have not had an opportunity to attend in the past. They can attend from the comfort of their home,” said Lisa Wells, dementia care specialist with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County.