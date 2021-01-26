February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
One in four Wisconsin youth in a relationship say they have been called names, harassed or put down by their partner through mobile devices. Two out of three Wisconsin youth who were in an abusive relationship never told anyone about the abuse, according to Urban Milwaukee.
Youth stay silent about abuse because they don’t know what to do. We need to educate youth about the warning signs of abuse and tell them what abuse really means.
Abuse can be physical, emotional, verbal and sexual. Some examples of physical abuse are hitting, slapping, choking, pushing or shoving. Emotional and verbal abuse can be put-downs, embarrassing a partner in public, threatening suicide if you leave or repeatedly accusing you of cheating.
This type of abuse can also be done over the internet, social media or texting.
Sexual abuse consists of pressure or forcing anything sexual, restricting birth control or forcing someone on or off of it, unwanted kissing or touching, sending unwanted pictures or speaking or texting in a sexually explicit way.
Abuse can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, gender or class. It is important to look for warning signs like put-downs, extreme jealousy or insecurity, an explosive temper, isolating behavior and checking or looking through a partner's phone.
As the Family and Youth Advocate at the Bridge to Hope in Menomonie, I can talk to youth about abuse and the warning signs through school and community presentations. I can provide one on one meetings with youth to discuss their concerns.
I am a listening ear and their support when they need someone free and confidential to talk to. We can create safety plans if they are currently in, ready to leave or recovering from an abusive relationship. My teen groups allow teens to discuss topics like this with other people their age.
I encourage all parents and schools to talk to teens about these warning signs. Making sure teens are knowledgeable so they can look for these signs and know who to turn to is vital.
Show your support for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and wear orange on Feb. 9. Tag “The Bridge to Hope” on Facebook when you do this.
The Bridge to Hope's text and call line has an advocate available 24/7, and is free and confidential. You can text us at 715-505-3640 or call 715-235-9074 or 1-800-924-9918.