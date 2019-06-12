The following events are set:
• Cheese Curd Festival, Saturday, June 22, Ellsworth Elementary School, 300 Hillcrest St. The 10K starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y2jjx2vx.
• Rock the Riverfront, Saturday, June 22, Royal Credit Union Corporate Center, 200 Riverfront Terrace. The 10K run/walk starts at 8 a.m.; 2-mile run/walk, 10 a.m.; half-mile youth race, 11 a.m.; and quarter-mile youth race, 11:15 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/ybq6but2.
• Red Flint Firecracker trail runs, Sunday, June 23, Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Drive. The 10K begins at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:35 a.m. (The Red Flint Firecracker runs from Friday to Sunday, June 21 to 23, and includes mountain bike racing.) Information: corbatrails.org.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconson and beyond.
From staff reports