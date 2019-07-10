The following events are set:
• Karner Blue Butterfly races, Saturday, July 20, 120 N. Water St., Black River Falls. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m., and the 5K and 10K start at 8 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/yd32g5sg.
• Run for Jamison, Saturday, July 20, park on South First Street. The Jamison Kampmeyer Memorial Mile begins at 8:15 a.m.; the kids race, 8:30 a.m.; 10K, 8:50 a.m.; and 5K, 8:55 a.m. Information: colbycheesedaysrace.com.
• Cops & Robbers Donut Dash 5K, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Barron County Fairgrounds, 101 Short St., Rice Lake. Information: tinyurl.com/y5dzbtgt.
• Just Us for Justice Run/Walk, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Carson Park. Information: cvjusticerun.org.
