The following events are set:
• Freedom Five races, Saturday, June 29, Cinder City Park, 2300 Spooner Ave., Altoona. The Freedom Five 5K run/walk begins at 7 p.m.; Lil’ Firecracker quarter-mile run for ages 5 to 8, 7:45 p.m.; and Sparkler 75-yard dash for ages 1-4, 8 p.m. Information: altoonajuly4th.com.
• Speedy Eity: Dave Eitrheim 4-7-1-Mile Memorial Run/Walks, Thursday, July 4, Wakanda Park, 909 Pine Ave. E., Menomonie. The 7- and 4-mile events begin at 8:30 a.m.; and the 1-mile event starts at 10 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y3d9jzhq.
• Mondovi EMS Friendship Days Runs, Thursday, July 4, Mondovi High School football field, one block west of the school, 337 N. Jackson St. The 5-mile run and 2-mile run/walk begin at 8:30 a.m.; and the children’s race for ages 6 and younger starts at 9:30 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y2tx2bdg.