The following events are planned:
• Booster Shot, Saturday, June 8, Mill Pond Park, Maple Street, Baldwin. The 5K run/walk begins at 8 a.m., and the children’s half-mile fun run starts at about 9 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y4arjvkq.
• Chase Trempealeau, a team cycle scavenger hunt, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, Elmaro Vineyard, N14756 Delaney Road, Trempealeau. Information: tinyurl.com/o9neccw.
• See Dick Run, Thursday, June 13, G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Public Library, 1519 17th Ave., Bloomer. The kids’ quarter-, half- and 1-mile races begin at 7 p.m., and the 2-, 4- and 7-mile run/walks start at 7:30 p.m. Information: tinyurl.com/yyo4l788.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconsin and beyond.
From staff reports