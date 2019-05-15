The following events are planned:
• Dovre Dash, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, Dovre Dash, 231 25½ St., New Auburn. A pancake breakfast is planned for after the event. Information: tinyurl.com/jufluwg.
• Falls Four Memorial Day Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, Ekern Avenue in front of Oakwood Bank, Pigeon Falls. Information: tinyurl.com/y6x5jfgc.
• Haley’s Comet, Saturday, June 1, Cameron Elementary School, 919 Second St. The 1-mile event starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K events begin at 8:45 a.m. Information: haleyscometrun.com.
• Thorp Fun Run, Saturday, June 1, Thorp High School, 605 S. Clark St. The 200-yard kids run starts at 8:20 a.m.; half-mile kids run, 8:30 a.m.; and 5K and 10K runs, 9 a.m. Information: tiny url.com/y59efnw7.
• Zayvier’s Chicken Chase, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, Eleva Lake Park. Information: tinyurl.com/mzyw2f5.
• Run for Veterans, 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, North Park, 2701 Ninth Ave., Bloomer. Information: tinyurl.com/ yxwmmjtd.
• Eau Claire Kids Triathlon, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, Half Moon Park, 615 Randall St. Information: tinyurl.com/ydblhd5j.
• Eau Claire Triathlon, 8 a.m. Sunday, June 2, Half Moon Park, 615 Randall St. Information: tinyurl.com/k5f5pua.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconsin and beyond.
From staff reports