The following are set:
• The Willow Trail Race, Saturday, May 4, Willow River State Park, 1034 Highway A, Hudson. The 20-mile event begins at 7:30 a.m., and the 10-mile event starts at 8 a.m. Information: willowtrailrun.com.
• Eau Claire Kid’s Run, Saturday, May 4, UW-Eau Claire McPhee Physical Education Center, 509 University Drive. The Diaper Dash, for ages 0-2, begins at 3:30 p.m. The half-mile obstacle course starts at 3:50 p.m. for ages 3 to 4 and 3:55 p.m. for ages 5 to 6. The one-mile obstacle course starts at 4 p.m. for ages 5 to 6; 4:05 p.m., ages 7 to 8; 4:10 p.m., ages 9 to 10; 4:15 p.m., 11 and older; and 4:20 p.m., anyone that can’t make their time. Information: eauclairemarathon.com.
• Eau Claire Marathon, Sunday, May 5, Carson Park. The marathon begins at 7:30 a.m.; marathon relay, 7:35 a.m., 7:40 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.; half marathon, 9:15 a.m.; and 5K run/walk, 9:30 a.m. Information: eauclairemarathon.com.
