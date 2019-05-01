The following events are planned:
• Pace and Pedal, Saturday, May 18, Wazee Lake Recreation Area, N6302 N. Brockway Road, Black River Falls. The Pace and Pedal Duathlon — 6-mile trail run and 10.3-mile bike ride — begins at 8 a.m.; 5K color fun run/walk, 8:30 a.m.; and 1-mile youth color race, 10 a.m. Information: inyurl.com/y7rwcaqh.
• Uff Da Run, Saturday, May 18, Zion Lutheran Church, 221 Lockwood St., Woodville. The half marathon begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K races starts at 8:15 a.m. Information: bwsnohawks.com/uffda.html.
• Journey on Janna Foundation 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Information: tinyurl.com/y6s6sycx.
• Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, Carson Park, Pine Pavilion. Participants can run or walk 1 to 3 miles.
• Tails to Trails Dog Walk, 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St. The fundraiser for Bob’s House for Dogs will include 2-, 3- and 4K dog walks and a doggy obstacle course. Information: tinyurl.com/
yy4vlcsg.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconsin and beyond.
From staff reports