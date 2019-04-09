The following events are planned:
• Chippewa 50K and 10K, Saturday, April 27, Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area, 13394 Highway M, New Auburn. The 50K begins at 8 a.m., and the 10K starts at 9 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/yyyx9zc8.
• Beaver Bolt, Saturday, April 27, Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road. The kids’ 400-meter fun run begins at 8:30 a.m.; 5K bike ride, 8:45 a.m.; and 5K run/walk, 9:15 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y4qekf8q.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconsin and beyond.