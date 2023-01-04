ADRC to participate in prescription study: The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County is slated to take part in a Med Wise Rx virtual workshop in the coming months.
The program will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and 22, or April 12 and 26, depending on randomly assigned grouping.
This program is designed to improve older adults’ communication with pharmacists and other providers for safer medication management. Medication errors can result in unwanted effects from medicines, falls, hospitalization or even death.
Poor communication and medication coordination problems with multiple people prescribing a person’s medications can increase these errors. The pharmacist is important to help people manage their medications and address their medication-related questions and concerns.
Gain confidence in talking with your pharmacist. Eligible participants include adults over the age of 65 taking four or more medicines regularly.
Participants will receive up to $125 in “Thank You” gift cards for participating in the study.
This project is a partnership between the UW School of Pharmacy, the ADRC of Eau Claire County and the Community-Academic Aging Research Network.
To learn more about the Med Wise Rx study, come to a presentation set for 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Community Room at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire, 1405 Truax Blvd. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior by visiting www.adrcevents.org or calling 715-839-4735.
Medicare workshop nears: Mediqwest Insurance Services will host it’s monthly ABC’S and D’s of Medicare workshop at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
This educational presentation will provide foundational understanding of Medicare — one letter at a time. The presentation will briefly, but clearly, describe the basic elements of Medicare, including information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 for more information.
Mayo launches ‘Journey to Wellness’ program: Forming healthy habits can be hard, and wading through all the resources available can be overwhelming. As a new year begins, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is launching a free program that can make your wellness journey easier, the hospital announced Tuesday.
Individuals and employers are invited to cut through the noise with “Journey to Wellness,” a yearlong, self-guided program.
Participants will receive access via email to a monthly toolkit that focuses on different aspects of health, including physical activity, heart health, sleep, social connections, stress, anxiety, cancer prevention and diabetes prevention, the hospital stated. Those who register also will gain access to explore resources from previous months. Resources include blogs, videos, printable education materials and activities.
“The beginning of a new year is a time when many people may be looking to make a fresh start and take meaningful steps to improve their health,” stated Brook Berg, director of Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in a Mayo news release. “Our goal is to simplify the process and help you take strides every month toward a healthier new you.”
Benefits of enrolling include:
- Get reliable and accurate information.
- Have resources and activities at your fingertips.
- Save time by using the toolkit resources delivered directly to your inbox.
Employers are invited to use the monthly toolkit information as a source of employee wellness programming. They can participate in one of two ways:
- Register on behalf of their organization and share the information they receive with their employees.
- Ask employees to enroll individually to receive the information directly from Mayo Clinic Health System.
Each month, the toolkit will include these ready-to-use employer-based resources:
- Quarter-page ad to include in employee messaging.
- PowerPoint slide to use in presentations or on digital screens throughout your organization.
- Printable education sheets.
- Printable activities that can be completed individually or scaled to use as part of a group challenge.
