Prevea Pints & Pointers for marathon preparedness near: Those planning to run the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, Eau Claire Marathon or other event this spring may benefit from a series of free events designed to enhance race training and preparation.

Prevea Health’s Pints & Pointers is a free virtual educational series that features expert speakers who offer tips and answer questions about running and preparing for upcoming marathon events. Grab your beverage of choice and log on to learn strategies for training and race day.

