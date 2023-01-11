Prevea Pints & Pointers for marathon preparedness near: Those planning to run the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, Eau Claire Marathon or other event this spring may benefit from a series of free events designed to enhance race training and preparation.
Prevea Health’s Pints & Pointers is a free virtual educational series that features expert speakers who offer tips and answer questions about running and preparing for upcoming marathon events. Grab your beverage of choice and log on to learn strategies for training and race day.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6 to 7 p.m., Don’t let weather stop you from running
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6 to 7 p.m., Nutrition made easy for runners
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 7 p.m., Life in balance while training
Wednesday, March 1, 6 to 7 p.m., Train smarter, not harder
Additionally, Prevea is hosting an in-person event option in Green Bay on Jan. 18 to kick off the training season and provide an opportunity to socialize with running friends, the health care provider stated in a news release. Complimentary light snacks with cash bar will be available during the Prevea Pints & Pointers live event.
An-person event option in Green Bay is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Capital Credit Union Park Stadium, 2231 Holmgren Way, Green Bay. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.