Wisconsin Women in Conservation to hold mental health support trainings: Starting Jan. 20, Wisconsin Women in Conservation will offer two-hour virtual, regional trainings to help women respond to someone in need without risking their own mental health, the group said in a news release.
The workshops will be led jointly by FarmWell and WiWiC facilitators; they will encourage peer-to-peer interaction. They are organized by region, but are open to all women farmers, landowners and conservationists. Space is limited and events are not recorded. Registration is free, but necessary to obtain the Zoom link. More information and registration is at WiWiC.org.
Local trainings include:
- West Central COMET Training, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. to noon (Pierce, Pepin and Buffalo Counties)
- Northwest COMET Training, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to noon (Polk, Barron and Dunn Counties)
Prevea now administering booster COVID-19 shots to kids 12 to 15: After the recommendation of the CDC and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea Health is offering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15, it said in a news release.
“As we see pediatric cases rise across the country, it’s very important that we protect our children from COVID-19 infection. The latest data has shown that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are 7 to 11 times higher in unvaccinated adolescents, compared to vaccinated adolescents,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea’s president and CEO.
The booster dose can be administered at least five months after a second dose of Pfizer vaccine. If a patient or community member is more than five months after their initial two-dose series, they can schedule an appointment now, Prevea said.
The fastest way to schedule an appointment is online through a patient portal at www.myprevea.com. People can set up an account at no cost; they do not have to be a Prevea patient. If someone does not have access or cannot use the internet, they may call 1-(833)-344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There is no cost for the vaccine, and insurance and vaccine status is not needed.
Prevea Health to host conference on implicit bias: Prevea Health will host its 2022 Implicit Bias Conference — a daylong virtual presentation for advocates, law enforcement, employers, social workers, human resources professionals and health care providers — on Feb. 24. The event will discuss how people can better recognize and correct their unconscious behaviors.
Attendees will also hear about how attitudes and stereotypes can affect people’s understanding, actions and decisions in an unconscious manner through the sharing of research and individual stories from various speakers.
The Implicit Bias Conference will be presented online for free. The event will feature nearly 20 speakers who will discuss how creating equity in the workforce can benefit the general public, health professionals and supporters of victims of sexual and domestic violence, Prevea said in the news release.
The conference will be held Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register and for more information visit www.prevea.com/conference. A link for the event will be sent to people when they register.
Dove Healthcare facilities in Eau Claire honored: Dove Healthcare-South on Mall Drive and Dove Healthcare-West on Truax Boulevard, both in Eau Claire, were ranked as having “high-performance” status in short-term rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report.
Around 2,000 skilled nursing facilities in the U.S., out of 15,000 evaluated, earned a high-performing rating, according to the report.
“We are grateful for our compassionate professionals across all departments who work tirelessly every day to meet the needs of those who depend on us,” said regional director of operations Jeremy Kiley in a statement.
