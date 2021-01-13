Chippewa Valley Free Clinic to host 6th annual fundraiser: Plans are under way for the second month of the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s sixth annual “Raise Spirits, Give Hope” fundraising event. The public can support the free clinic and enjoy food and beverage pairings in their homes with a series of boxes, specially curated by The Coffee Grounds. Six “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” events are planned, one each month from December to May, each with its own theme and distinct food and beverage pairings. The theme of January’s featured box, sponsored by Northwestern Bank, is “Let’s Tailgate.” The box features varied beers from eight local and regional brewers and snacks including pretzels, mustard, chips, salsa, nuts and cheese curds. Each box costs $100 and contains enough food and drink for two people. To place an order, visit www.thecoffeegrounds.com/events-2. A limited number of boxes are available for order until Jan. 12, or until they’re sold out. Boxes will be ready for pick up at The Coffee Grounds on Jan. 15.
CMS approves Marshfield Clinic Health System for home recovery care: Marshfield Clinic Health System has been approved to provide Home Recovery Care to Medicare fee-for-service patients, the health system said in a news release. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the service at Marshfield hospitals in Eau Claire, Minocqua and Marshfield. Though the health system has provided acute hospital care in-home for years, it is now providing that care to Medicare fee-for-service patients, according to a news release.
Aspirus Health to acquire Stanley, other Wisconsin Ascension hospitals: Aspirus Health and Ascension have signed an agreement to transfer from Ascension to Aspirus ownership of seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services in north and central Wisconsin. The transition will include Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport, 21 physician clinics, and the following Wisconsin hospitals: Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley; Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River; Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill; Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff; Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk; St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander; and St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.
Radon tests available at Eau Claire City-County Health Department: Radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that comes from the soil beneath and around some homes, is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering radon test kits for $10, according to a news release. About one out of 10 homes in Wisconsin have radon levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guideline of 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter), the health department said in the press release. Having a home with levels above 4pCi/L increases your risk of developing lung cancer. The gas cannot be detected by human senses but can be measured easily with a radon test. If radon tests are purchased elsewhere, make sure to buy a test kit approved by the U.S.E.P.A., the health department said. For more information on radon and radon testing, the public can contact the West Central Regional Radon Information Center at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718 or visit radon.echealthdepartment.org.
From staff reports