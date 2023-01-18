Mayo discusses impact of seasonal affective disorder: Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a variation in mood relating to the season and is considered a form of depression, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire stated in a Monday news release.

There are two variations of SAD: fall/winter onset and spring/summer onset. The type of SAD most commonly heard of is the one with symptoms beginning at the end of fall and early winter, usually improving in springtime, Mayo stated.

