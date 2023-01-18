Mayo discusses impact of seasonal affective disorder: Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a variation in mood relating to the season and is considered a form of depression, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire stated in a Monday news release.
There are two variations of SAD: fall/winter onset and spring/summer onset. The type of SAD most commonly heard of is the one with symptoms beginning at the end of fall and early winter, usually improving in springtime, Mayo stated.
The symptoms of fall/winter onset SAD are as follows:
- Mood changes
- Fatigue and lower energy levels
- Sleep changes
- Withdrawal from others and activities that are usually enjoyable
- Suffering from aches and pains
- Increase in appetite and, more specifically, carb cravings
- Weight gain
“The numbers of people who experience fall/winter SAD tends to be higher further from the equator,” stated Dr. Kyja Stygar, a family medicine physician at Mayo. “This is thought to be because of the lack of light in the winter months, which causes a drop in serotonin levels.”
To combat the effects of SAD:
- Take prescribed medication to increase serotonin levels.
- Take vitamin D supplements.
- Get exercise, specifically aerobic exercise.
- Ensure quality sleep by turning off technology at least one hour before bed, avoiding long naps during the day, and keeping regular sleep and wake times, even on weekends.
- Use light therapy.
“Light therapy can be one of the most effective ways to improve SAD and generally is considered safe,” Stygar stated. “You should speak to your health care professional if you have retinal disorders, or have conditions or take medications that make you sensitive to the sun.”
A sunny day is considered 50,000–100,000 LUX — the measure of illuminance — and a cloudy day is considered 2,500 LUX, according to Mayo. Walking at least 30 minutes outside or on a cloudy day for two hours can help alleviate the symptoms.
However, most people can’t make time to fit in two hours of walking, so there are other ways to increase daily light intake:
- A light box or lamp with 10,000 LUX: You only need to use the lamp for 30–60 minutes daily. Try using it first thing in the morning and at the same time every day to get the most benefit. Talk with your health care team to discuss an alternative schedule if you do not see improvement.
- A dawn simulator: If you have difficulty waking up during dark winter mornings, a dawn simulator is an alarm clock with a light that progressively gets brighter 30–60 minutes before your alarm goes off. A dawn simulator can be used alone or in combination with a light box.
“Recognizing the symptoms of SAD can prevent them from becoming severe,” Stygar stated. “If your symptoms persist or worsen, contact your health care professional to discuss your concerns.”
Area hospitals acknowledge Thyroid Awareness Month: A human’s thyroid gland is relatively small — just two inches long — however, it produces a hormone that influences every cell, tissue and organ in the body, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals stated in a news release.
An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, according to the American Thyroid Association.
During January’s Thyroid Awareness Month, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s want to provide education about this important part of the body, especially because up to 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition, and the causes of thyroid problems are largely unknown, the hospitals stated.
The thyroid gland is located in the middle of the lower neck. It produces a hormone that regulates the body’s metabolism, affecting critical body functions such as energy level and heart rate, the hospitals stated. Undiagnosed thyroid problems may put people at risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and obesity.
Sacred Heart Registered Nurse and Manager of the Medical/Surgical Department Michelle Willcutt said most thyroid diseases are life-long, but can be managed with medication and regular provider visits.
“The thyroid is a gland people often take for granted because it’s not talked about as much as the heart, liver and brain, for example,” Willcutt stated. “But anyone — at any age — can develop thyroid problems. Even newborns are screened for congenital hypothyroidism, which means the gland isn’t producing enough thyroid hormone.”
Willcutt stated in the news release that women are five-to-eight times more likely than men to develop a thyroid condition.
Symptoms of thyroid gland concern may include:
- Extreme fatigue
- Unexplained depression or anxiety
- Forgetfulness
- Unexplained weight gain or loss
- Muscle weakness
- Changes in vision
If you experience any of these symptoms, the hospitals stated, talk with your health care provider about getting a blood test to check your thyroid function. It’s also important to schedule annual visits with your provider to maintain good overall health.
From staff reports