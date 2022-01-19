Buffalo County to offer COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics: Buffalo County Health and Human Services is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics tomorrow and on Jan. 27. Boosters will also be available at the clinics for anyone 12 and older who got their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least five months ago, or anyone 12 and older who got an initial Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago.
The January vaccine clinics will be on:
Tomorrow, Jan. 20: Buffalo County Courthouse, 407 S. 2nd St., Alma
Thursday, Jan. 27: Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Mondovi
Both clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 1 to 4 p.m. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone five and older will be offered the Pfizer shot, and Johnson & Johnson will be available for people 18 and older.
Prevea to host virtual events to prep runners for marathons: Prevea Health will host four virtual events to help runners prepare for the Eau Claire Marathon and the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.
The events, called Prevea Pints & Pointers, will host experts to offer tips and answer questions about running and preparing for the marathons, which are scheduled for May. The events are free, but registration is required. For more information visit www.prevea.com/pints-pointers.
The presenters will share their perspectives on mentally preparing for marathon training, how to eat like an elite runner and how to recover like a champion. There will also be an opportunity to join a yoga session, which aims to help prepare athlete’s bodies and minds.
The schedule for Prevea Pints & Pointers events is:
Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6 to 7 p.m.: Mentally Preparing for Training
: Discussing mental skills and training strategies for running.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.:
Eat Like an Elite Runner
: Learn how to fuel your body like an elite runner.
Wednesday, March 2, 6 to 7 p.m.:
Recover Like a Champion
: Learn ways to recover quicker from training and races.
Wednesday, April 6, 6 to 7 p.m.:
Yoga and Pints
: Prepare for the remainder of your training through a physical and mental workout.