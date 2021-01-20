Family Support Center hosting virtual support group in January, February: The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls will host a winter session of its virtual support group, Strength in Numbers, every Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, 3 to 4 p.m. Survivors of interpersonal violence (domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking and others) are welcome to meet with advocates for six weeks to discuss educational information and provide support around topics like trauma, coping, triggers/red flags, self-esteem building and other topics involving working through violence. For those interested, please email familysupport@fsccf.org by noon the day of group to receive additional instruction and a link for the Zoom meeting. This group is intended for participants 18 or older.
Vice President of diversity and inclusion joins Prevea Health: Prevea Health welcomes Renita Robinson as vice president of diversity and inclusion. Robinson will mine through available data to identify disparities in Prevea’s health care system statewide and offer solutions to eliminate those disparities.
“The disparate impact of COVID-19 on people of color has created synergy for discussions and policy changes that the region was not ready for until now,” Robinson said. “Though tragic, this pandemic has created numerous opportunities that Prevea is taking admirable advantage of with this position.”
Most recently Robinson served as the Chief Executive Officer for the YWCA Greater Green Bay.
Chippewa Valley Memory Café presents 2021 Virtual Time Travelers Series: On the second Tuesday of the month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Chippewa Valley Memory Cafe will hold its February session, “Digging UP the Past.” Investigate a real mammoth tooth, see a display on cordage making and meet modern day treasure hunters. Advanced registration is required at least one week before at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Ask a dementia care specialist: A webinar with a Dementia Care Specialist will be held Monday, Feb. 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Webex. The session is a morning of conversation, resources and questions. Advanced registration is required at least one week before at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Marshfield Clinic Health System creates ‘community corps’ to address local health priorities: Marshfield Clinic Health System has created Community Corps, a program of AmeriCorps, that will place 80 full-time staff across Wisconsin to support clinics, hospitals, coalitions, youth serving organizations, public health and other nonprofits and government agencies to address local health priorities.
MCHS AmeriCorps Community Corps is accepting applications from nonprofits and government agencies to host an AmeriCorps member, full time, for up to one year at very little cost.
“Community public health resources have always been stretched thin, and the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified those shortages,” said Brian Blahnik, manager of the new program. “Most organizations will receive a full time, 40 hour per week AmeriCorps member that can help them get things done that they otherwise couldn’t.”
The corps will begin serving communities with the 80 members Sept. 13. To learn more about opportunities with MCHS AmeriCorps Community Corps and how to become a host site, visit: communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/en/Americorps. Questions can be directed to Blahnik at blahnik.brian@marshfieldclinic.org or at 715-221-8403.
