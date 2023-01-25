EC County releases fourth quarter communicable disease report: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has released its end of the year communicable disease numbers for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2022.

During that three-month period, the department tallied 1,346 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. In other notable totals, the department also recorded 81 cases of chlamydia, 37 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations and 22 cases of pathogenic E. coli.

