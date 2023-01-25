EC County releases fourth quarter communicable disease report: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has released its end of the year communicable disease numbers for the three months ending on Dec. 31, 2022.
During that three-month period, the department tallied 1,346 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. In other notable totals, the department also recorded 81 cases of chlamydia, 37 cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations and 22 cases of pathogenic E. coli.
EC Mayo ranked among America’s Best Hospitals: Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence. Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals, the health system announced Friday.
Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, Minn., were named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, an independent health care ratings company. In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., was included in the 100 Best list and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was included in the 250 Best list.
The rankings were published on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Healthgrades rated the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures, Mayo stated. The ratings are intended to help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence.
Healthgrades analyzes patient outcome data on more than 45 million records of Medicare medical claims. Other select data include patient survey data from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and patient outcome data for all patients from states that make their data available.
According to Mayo, the top 1% of these hospitals made the 50 Best Hospitals list. Hospitals on the 100 Best Hospitals list are among the top 2% in the nation for consistent clinical quality. And those on the 250 Best Hospitals list are among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide.
In addition to the 250 Best Hospitals list, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire received the following awards:
America’s 50 Best Vascular Surgery
America’s 100 best Pulmonary Care
Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence
Joint Replacement Excellence
Surgical Care Excellence
State Ranking Award – Gastrointestinal Surgery
State Ranking Award – Pulmonary Care
State Ranking Award – Surgical Care
“We are excited to see our staff recognized for excellence once again,” stated Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “This recognition reflects the professionalism, hard work and dedication our staff put into achieving the best outcomes possible for our patients in Northwest Wisconsin.”