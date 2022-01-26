Group to hold classes for loved ones of adults with mental health conditions: Running for eight consecutive Wednesdays starting March 16 and running through May 4, NAMI Chippewa Valley will hold a Family-to-Family class for family, significant others and friends of adults with mental health conditions.
The free, eight-session educational program will take place on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call (715) 450-6484 for more information and to register.
The classes are a designated evidenced-based program and is taught by NAMI-trained family members with experience. Classes include presentations, discussions and interactive exercises. Participants will gain strategies for taking care of the people they love, gain support and discuss solving problems, managing stress, crisis handling and communicating effectively, among other topics.
Bowels and bladder online workshop to begin Feb. 12: Workshop meets for two-hour sessions every other week on Mondays, Feb. 12 and 18 and March 14, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a three-week online workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. It offers information and group activities, along with exercises and dietary changes to practice at home. Workshop is limited to 10 women. Workshop meets virtually via Webex. Meet-and-greet Webex practice will be on Monday, Feb. 7 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for those who would like to practice using Webex. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the class; register by visiting www.adrcevents.org or contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839- 4735 or 888-338-4636.
Free Medicare presentation to be held Feb. 9: An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. The presentation is virtual, and participants can attend by phone or video. An in-person presentation will be held on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. The in-person presentation may be moved online if needed. Participants will get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Register at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735 or 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).