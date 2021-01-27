Prevea brings pediatrics practice to Menomonie: Prevea Pediatrics is now in Menomonie at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Rd.
Dr. Allison Schneider joins the team of family medicine providers that also provide care to children at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center. Schneider is a board-certified pediatrician specializing in routine care for children ages newborn to 18, well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits and sports physicals.
Schneider also sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona.
YMCA of the Chippewa Valley offers free six-week health challenge: The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is inviting all in the community to participate in a free six-week Reset Challenge, designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
“Now, more than ever before we need to recharge and refocus,” said YMCA of the Chippewa Valley CEO Theresa Hillis. “The pandemic has worn us down and isolated us in so many ways. This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a strong family.”
Registration is open now at www.ymca-cv.org for the free six-week challenge that begins Feb. 1. YMCA membership is not required to participate. Participants will be challenged to exercise 150 minutes each week for six weeks. The YMCA will provide texts or emails filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. A private Facebook group and the option to join an accountability group of six to 10 challengers will provide participants with a community of support. Non-YMCA members participating in the Reset Challenge will receive three YMCA day passes for swimming, working out and a variety of classes. Online fitness classes and outdoor activities will also be provided.
Donate blood in the Chippewa Valley Feb. 1 — Feb. 15: The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong, according to the organization.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15:
Barron
- : 1/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 East Monroe Ave.; 1/29/2021: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 East Monroe Ave.; 2/25/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy. 25.
Chetek
- : 1/26/2021: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First St.
Rice Lake
- : 1/29/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church Rice Lake, 15 East Sawyer St.; 1/30/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church Rice Lake, 15 East Sawyer St.; 2/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. — 5:45 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.; 2/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.; 2/11/2021: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen St.; 2/25/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.
Chippewa Falls
- : 1/25/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.; 2/4/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Chippewa Falls, 201 W. Central St.; 2/5/2021: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Chippewa Falls, 201 W. Central St.
Colfax
- : 2/24/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N 8590 WI Highway 40
Menomonie
- : 2/3/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.; 2/5/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.; 2/11/2021: 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E.; 2/18/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St.; 2/24/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
Altoona
- : 2/8/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Augusta
- : 2/10/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Rd.
Eau Claire
- : The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire is open for various hours between Jan. 24 and Feb. 27. Visit tinyurl.com/y6puow5a for more information and detailed hours.
Durand
- : 1/27/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Durand United Methodist Church, 509 1st Ave.
Ladysmith
- : 2/26/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave. E.
Ettrick
- : 2/9/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Living Hope Lutheran Church, 15630 E 4th St.
Galesville
- : 2/18/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Galesville, 20335 W Gale Ave.
From staff reports