NAMI Family Support Group to be held Thursday: The NAMI Family Support Group will be held Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Call to register at (715) 450-6484; the group is being limited to 12 people and face masks will be required.
Medicare seminar to be held Monday in Eau Claire: Learn the ABCs and Ds of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions about options and what is included in Medicare. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Senior care facility opening to assisted living, memory care patients: Prairie Pointe senior care in Altoona will open 48 rooms at its facility to assisted living and memory care patients this spring, Grace Lutheran Communities announced in a news release.
“We are very excited about this change to the services we offer at Prairie Pointe,” said Grace Lutheran Communities CEO Amy Duhr in the news release. “This will allow us to provide multiple care options for our seniors and complete the continuum of care at our Altoona campus.”
State urges people to test homes for radon: Exposure to radon gas, an odorless, radioactive gas naturally present in the ground that can enter buildings through their foundations, is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall, the state Department of Health Services said in a news release.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, in an announcement proclaiming January as National Radon Action Month in Wisconsin, said every one in 10 Wisconsin homes has high radon levels, and even homes without basements and new homes can have radon.
Test kits help people test for radon levels in their homes. People can buy test kits at hardware stores and at local public health agencies, the DHS said in the news release.
An estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year among non-smokers are caused by radon, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Surgeon General.
“Radon is found all over Wisconsin and testing for it is an easy, low-cost way to help save a life, or many lives,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, DHS chief medical officer for community health, in a statement.
Reduced-cost test kits are available through Radon Information Centers in Wisconsin and test kit promotions are happening throughout January. Wisconsin residents can also visit lowradon.org to find an RIC or speak with local public health department radon experts by calling 1-888 LOW-RADON, the DHS said.
From staff reports