Falls prevention workshops to be held virtually in February, March: The Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Stepping On falls prevention workshops are scheduled to meet virtually once weekly for seven weeks. In the program participants will learn simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect their fall risk, how to get up safely if they do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home, ways to navigate safely outside and more. The classes will be held Tuesdays, Feb. 2 through March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon virtually via WebEx. Participants are required to register at least one week before at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Strong Bodies exercise program offered virtually in January: Virtual Strong Bodies classes start on Jan. 11, 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. The next virtual information session will be on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Strong Bodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance, and flexibility exercises. Minimal equipment needed, including a set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration forms at an information session before participating in classes. There is no fee for new participants, and $20 for individuals repeating the program. Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment consent form to sign up by Dec. 28. Download the form at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735.
Bowels and bladder workshop to be held online in February, March: Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a three-week online workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. It offers information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home. Workshop meets for two-hour sessions every other week, Mondays, Feb. 15 and March 1 and 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants must register at least one week beforehand at www.adrcevents.org or by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
