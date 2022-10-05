Prevea to host implicit bias conference: Prevea Health will host the Fall 2022 Implicit Bias Conference — a daylong virtual presentation — from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, as part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The conference will demonstrate how gender-based victimization is a social determinant of health and address the impact implicit bias has on advocacy work, health care and victim services, Prevea stated.

