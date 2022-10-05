Prevea to host implicit bias conference: Prevea Health will host the Fall 2022 Implicit Bias Conference — a daylong virtual presentation — from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, as part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The conference will demonstrate how gender-based victimization is a social determinant of health and address the impact implicit bias has on advocacy work, health care and victim services, Prevea stated.
The conference is presented by Prevea and the Brown County Coordinated Community Response Team’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. It is designed for the general public, health professionals, supporters of victims of violence, survivors of violence, and those who offer health care or advocacy services to survivors of violence. The event will bring local and national speakers together, to provide tools and perspectives that may help individuals better care for clients, patients or extended family experiencing domestic violence, Prevea stated.
“Many of our presenters will expose the audience to stories demonstrating the impact that implicit bias has on both victims and survivors of domestic violence in Wisconsin,” stated Renita Robinson, vice president of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea, in a Tuesday news release. “Our goal is to provide the tools needed to address personal bias so individuals can become part of the solution.”
Attendees of the virtual conference will also learn how implicit bias is connected to a variety of negative individual and community health outcomes related to victimization through violence, and how such bias can get in the in the way of many victims receiving the support they need.
The Fall 2022 Implicit Bias Conference is free to attend, but registration is required. A link to the virtual event will be sent to participants upon registration. Register and learn more at www.prevea.com/conference.
Area hospitals offer tips for healthy aging: Six in every 10 Americans live with a chronic illness such as diabetes, cancer or heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals remind community members that staying healthy as we grow older is a life-long journey.
The way our bodies and minds age can be impacted by lifestyle choices, the hospitals stated. While we may not be able to completely control our physical environments, we can choose to engage in regular physical activity, healthy eating practices and maintain social connections, all of which can help us age in a healthy way.
“As you grow older, it is important to be consistent with primary care checkups to assist in the early diagnosis of many chronic health conditions such as heart disease, dementia and diabetes,” stated Michelle Willcutt, manager of the medical surgical department at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s, in a Thursday news release. “Regular physician visits can also minimize the number of hospital stays you may experience.”
Healthy aging is also about maintaining an active brain. According to the CDC, several studies indicate that maintaining strong social connections and staying mentally active as we age may lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. This could be due to the strengthening of connections between nerve cells in the brain, the hospitals stated.
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s offered six tips for healthy aging:
- Make healthy food choices, like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, low-fat dairy products and water.
- Move more, sit less throughout the day. Aim for moderate physical activity, like walking, at least 150 minutes a week (22-30 minutes a day) and muscle-strengthening activity, like carrying groceries, at least two days a week. Being active, even moderately, can help prevent, delay and manage chronic diseases; improve balance and stamina; reduce risk of falls; and improve brain health.
- Don’t use tobacco. According to the National Institute on Aging, smoking tobacco can increase your risk of cancer, eye diseases, respiratory problems and other illnesses that can shorten your life. If you use tobacco, take the first step towards quitting by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free help.
- Get regular checkups. Visit your doctor for preventive services, not just when you are sick. This can prevent disease or detect concerns early when treatment is more effective.
- Know your family history. Share your family health history with your doctor, who can help you take steps to prevent chronic diseases or catch them early.
- Be aware of changes in brain health. Everyone’s brain changes as they age, but dementia is not a normal part of aging. See your doctor if you have questions about your memory or brain health.
From staff reports