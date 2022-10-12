Mayo offers tips for fall safety: As nights grow colder and trees start to change colors, Mayo System Health Clinic in Eau Claire urged members of the community in a Tuesday press release to take precautions against the shorter days and colder temperatures.
Here are some tips offered by Mayo for safely enjoying autumn:
- Safely warm up by the fire: Inspect your fireplace before lighting the firs fire. One of the simple joys of autumn is warming up in front of a fireplace.
“If you have a fireplace in your home, be sure to have it cleaned and inspected before lighting your first fire of the season,” said Alexandro Vasquez, a nurse practitioner in the Emergency Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. “A buildup of soot and creosote can cause a chimney fire and a backup of dangerous carbon monoxide gas into your home. Keep the area around the fireplace clear and remove any hanging decorations on your mantle. Most importantly, keep a fire extinguisher nearby at all times.”
- Never leave burning candles unattended: While glowing candles make any environment feel cozier, remember to keep burning candles away from anything that could burn, such as curtains, bedding or books. Also, always extinguish a candle before going to bed or leaving the house. Never leave children or pets alone with a burning candle.
- Watch for new roadway hazards: Going back to school brings traffic changes. School buses, students on bicycles and teen drivers are out on the roads. Slow down and take extra care to look for children in school zones, near playgrounds and residential areas. Also, never pass a bus with flashing red lights on, or another vehicle stopped for a pedestrian.
- Be alert for wildlife on roadways: Wildlife is on the move in the fall, so watch carefully for deer, turkeys and other critters crossing the road in front of your vehicle. They are most active from dusk through dawn. Remember that some animals — deer in particular — frequently travel in groups. If you see one crossing, more are bound to follow.
- Share the road with harvesting equipment: In rural areas, fall brings the harvest season with large farming equipment on the roads. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles, and give them plenty of space. This provides better visibility to you and the other driver. Remember that they may turn unexpectedly into fields or driveways. Just because you can see the equipment does not mean the other driver can see you.
- Get the yard ready for winter: “You’ve enjoyed your beautiful lawn and garden all summer, but now is the time to prep it for a cold winter,” Vasquez said. “Leaf blowers can be loud and blow more than just leaves, so wear eye and hearing protection to keep you safe from flying debris and preserve your hearing from the dangerous effects of repeated exposure to loud noises.”
- Use ladders safely: Falling is one of the most common reasons for emergency department trips. If you plan to clean out your gutters, work as a team when using the ladder. Ladders can buckle or slip, so have someone else hold the ladder as you climb up and down. Keep your body weight-centered over the ladder, and don’t reach too far. It is better to move the ladder a few more times than fall.
- Get your flu shot: Protect yourself from influenza with a flu shot. The viruses found in the influenza vaccine are inactive, so you cannot get the flu from the vaccine. After getting vaccinated, it takes about two weeks to develop antibodies to protect against influenza. That’s why getting vaccinated early in the fall is recommended.
Area hospitals recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals is aiming to remind communities about the importance of breast health and mammograms.
“Many women with breast cancer have no symptoms,” said Corrie Wajek, manager of radiology services at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Regular screening mammograms are important because it can detect tissue abnormalities before the patient is even aware there may be a concern. Early detection gives you the best chance for a healthy outcome.”
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s offer screening and diagnostic imaging through 2-D and 3-D mammography.
All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk, the hospitals stated in a Thursday news release. A mammogram schedule will be based upon an individual’s health. At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year, according to the HSHS hospitals.
Additional breast procedures may be necessary as a result of findings from a mammogram, such as ultrasound, ultrasound guided biopsy/FNA, breast MRI, wire localization, lymphoscintigraphy or sentinel lymph node mapping, the hospitals stated.
It is also important to be aware of factors that can contribute to the cause of breast cancer, including:
- Increasing age: The risk of breast cancer increases with age.
- Inherited breast cancer: Doctors estimate about 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations passed through generations of a family.
- Dense breasts: Women who have a high percentage of breast tissue that appears dense on a mammogram have a higher risk of breast cancer than women of similar age who have little or no dense breast tissue.
- Personal history of breast cancer: Women have had breast cancer are more likely to develop a second breast cancer.
- Radiation therapy: Women who had radiation therapy to the chest before age 30 have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.
- Alcohol: Studies indicate the more alcohol a woman drinks, the greater her risk of breast cancer.
- Having never been pregnant: Women who have never been pregnant have a greater risk of breast cancer than women who have had one or more pregnancies.
- Reproductive and menstrual history: Women who had their first menstrual period before age 12 or who went through menopause after age 55 have an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Women who had their first full-term pregnancy after age 30 or who have never had a full-term pregnancy are also at increased risk of breast cancer.
- Long-term use of menopausal hormone therapy: Women who used combined estrogen and progestin menopausal hormone therapy for more than five years have an increased chance of developing breast cancer.
- DES (diethylstilbestrol): The drug DES was given to some pregnant women in the United States between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage. Women who took DES during pregnancy have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer. Women who were exposed to DES in utero and those whose mothers took DES while they were pregnant may have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer after age 40.
- Body weight: The chance of getting breast cancer is higher in women who are overweight or obese than in women of a healthy weight.
- Physical activity level: Women who are physically inactive throughout life may have an increased risk of breast cancer.
- Race: In the United States, breast cancer is diagnosed more often in white women than in African American/Black, Hispanic/Latina, Asian/Pacific Islander, or American Indian/Alaska Native women.
In June 2021, Prevea Health, in partnership with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, launched a 3-D and digital mobile mammography unit to provide residents in rural communities greater access to breast health screenings.
The mobile mammography unit is equipped with mammography technology that has the capability to provide 3-D and/or digital images. It features two changing rooms and a waiting room and is staffed by a registered mammography technologist. It travels on a regular basis to Prevea Health centers in Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake, as well as to area businesses.
In its first 14 months, June 2021 through August 2022, the mobile mammography unit and its staff have provided 723 patients in these rural communities with mammograms. Of those 723 patients:
- 95 patients received a mammogram for the first time.
- 65 patients required additional imaging for suspected breast cancer.
- 76 patients had not had a mammogram in more than 5 years.
Medicare informational session nears: Mediqwest’s monthly ABC’s and D’s of Medicare informational session is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. The seminar briefly but clearly describes the basic elements of Medicare, including information about enrollment periods, and the costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
