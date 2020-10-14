Domestic Violence Awareness Month events: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness and show support for survivors of violence, Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls said in a news release.
Every year, End Abuse Wisconsin publishes an annual homicide report of those who have been killed as a result of domestic violence the prior year. This report identifies that in 2019, domestic violence claimed 72 known lives in Wisconsin, according to Family Support Center.
Beginning on Oct. 1, Family Support Center and Chippewa Falls Police Department are implementing an evidence-based lethality assessment protocol to identify those with the highest lethality risks and instigating early intervention. This protocol attempts to make this connection as soon as possible after law enforcement responds to a domestic call with those who are at the highest risk of being killed by an intimate partner.
DVAM activities in October include Family Support Center’s “letters to survivors” project, wearing purple for DVAM, a book club discussion, and myths/facts listening sessions throughout the month. Please check out our Facebook and website for more information. For more information, please contact Jeni, domestic violence program director at Family Support Center, at dadirector@fsccf.org or 715-723-1138.
YMCA receives grant for community wellness initiative starting Monday: The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley has received a $7,000 grant from the Response and Recovery Community Fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation to support The STRONG Challenge – a free, six-week community-wide wellness initiative for the entire Chippewa Valley.
The STRONG Challenge will start on Monday, Oct. 19 and last for six weeks. Participants will be challenged to be active for 20 minutes per day, five days a week, for six weeks. Each week there will be an additional challenge related to the weekly themes of play, connect, rest, serve and balance.
The STRONG Challenge is open to everyone in the Chippewa Valley and there is no cost to participate. Participants will receive weekly motivation, resources, workouts, support and more. During the challenge, those who don’t already belong to the YMCA will be able to attend the Y for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out, and a variety of classes.
The YMCA hopes to get 800 people involved in the Chippewa Valley Challenge. In the first 24 hours after registration opened, 272 people had already signed up. Register by texting STRONG to 833-962-2777 or visiting www.ymca- cv.org/strong
Tips for happier holidays webinar: Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Join dementia care specialists Carla Berscheit and Lisa Wells, who serve Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire counties, and retired chaplain, author, and caregiver Moira Kneer for a morning webinar of learning, conversation, and practical self-care tips for happier holidays. Webinar meets online via Webex on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free. Register by Nov. 11 at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
Ask a dementia care specialist webinar: An hour of conversation, resources and questions will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the class at www.adrcevents.org or by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636.
Fall temps increase chances of rabies exposure for family, pets, says health department: As temperatures drop, bats and other animals often look for a new home indoors. This increases the chance for bats to have accidental contact with our family members and household pets (even our mostly “indoor” pets), according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“...Talk with your veterinarian to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine,” said Savannah Bergman, rabies program manager at the Health Department. “The vaccine will keep them from getting rabies from rabid animals and spreading it to your family.”
In Wisconsin, skunks and bats are by far the most likely animals to carry the rabies virus. Bats don’t show signs of rabies; it’s impossible to tell if they carry the virus without laboratory testing. It’s possible to get rabies even when you don’t see any bite marks from the animal. Bat bites or scratches may be so small that you don’t even notice them. Rabies exposure is almost always through a bite, but rabies can also be transmitted if a rabid animal scratches a person or if its saliva is exposed to open skin.
The Health Department recommends avoiding contact with bats and all wild animals; vaccinating dogs, cats, ferrets and livestock; keeping pets on a leash when outdoors; contacting local associations if help is needed to shelter and find homes for stray dogs and cats; teaching children not to go near any animals they don’t know; and not keeping exotic or wild animals as pets.
If you, your family or your pets are exposed to a bat or wild animal, call your doctor right away. Also report the incident to the Health Department laboratory at 715-839-4718.
Security Health Plan expands Medicare-Medicaid plan into Barron, Oneida counties: People who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid in Barron and Oneida counties have the opportunity to enroll in $0 premium, low-cost health care coverage during the Medicare Advantage annual enrollment period this fall, according to a Marshfield Clinic press release.
Security Health Plan is part of the Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Security Health Plan has received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to offer its Medicare Advantage Ally Rx Dual-eligible Special Needs Plan in Barron and Oneida counties for 2021. The plan is also available in Chippewa, Clark, Eau Claire, Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Price, Portage, Taylor and Wood counties, according to the press release.
Ally Rx D-SNP covers all hospital care, medical care and prescription drugs for individuals with Medicare and full-benefit Medicaid.
Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period that runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is when most Medicare beneficiaries can change the way they receive their benefits.
Security Health Plan is holding online Medicare information seminars during October and November. People who have or will soon be eligible for Medicare are invited to register for an online seminar at www.securityhealth.org/seminar. If you are unable to view an online seminar, you can find more information about 2021 Medicare plans at www.securityhealth.org/medicare21.
Blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-Oct. 31: During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15 through Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. It is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center can be found at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Additional coming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31 are:
Chetek: 10/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First Street
Mondovi: 10/21/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St.
Bloomer: 10/19/2020: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 1890 9th Ave.
Chippewa Falls: 10/16/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St.; 10/26/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St.; 10/30/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.
Cornell: 10/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.
Stanley: 10/16/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 147 E. 4th Ave.
Boyceville: 10/19/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1039 Nordveien Drive
Colfax: 10/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N 8590 WI 40
Menomonie: 10/22/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th St. E.; 10/22/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N. Broadway St. #1500; 10/23/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N. Broadway St. #1500; 10/29/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N; 10/30/2020: 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St.
Eau Claire: 10/26/2020: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane; 10/30/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, 4319 Jeffers Road
Bruce: 10/15/2020: 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., Nathaniel Lutheran Church, North Second Street
Ladysmith: 10/20/2020: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave. E.
Tony: 10/16/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Anthony De Padua Church, N5333 Maple St.
Galesville: 10/22/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W. Gale Ave.
Pigeon Falls: 10/26/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, 13083 Main St.
Trempealeau: 10/15/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 6th St
