Fundraiser for behavioral health needs returns: The 11th Annual Wonderland on the River fundraising event returns to Chippewa Falls courtesy of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners on Nov. 5.
The event — which will be hosted at Lake Wissota Golf and Events, 16108 97th Ave. — will feature a tour of tablescapes uniquely created by local designers, a luncheon, fashion show and raffle prizes.
St. Joseph’s Manager of Volunteer Services Brandy Sikora stated in a hospital news release money raised at this year’s event will benefit ongoing behavioral health initiatives within the community and HSHS hospitals.
“We know from past community health needs assessments that mental health services are lacking in our region,” Sikora said. “Any opportunity we have to raise funds to help provide more services or expand access to care is an opportunity our Volunteer Partners are dedicated to joining.”
Wonderland on the River will begin with table tours at 9:30 a.m., followed by a performance from the Chippewa Falls High School Wire Choir at 10:30 a.m.
Event tickets are $50. You may purchase tickets by calling the Volunteer Services Office at 715-717-7439 or visiting the St. Joseph’s gift shop Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks are required to be worn in the gift shop.
OakLeaf to host free diabetes event: More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one in five people don’t even know they have it. Another 96 million people in the United States have prediabetes, which means blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetic.
Whether you’ve been newly diagnosed, you have been living with diabetes Type 1 or Type 2 for awhile or you just want to learn more about the signs, symptoms and affects diabetes can have on everyday life, OakLeaf Clinics is offering a free community diabetes education event, the clinic announced Friday.
The event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Valley Sports Academy, 1855 125th St., Lake Hallie.
The event keynote speaker will be Dr. William Polonsky, president and co-founder of the Behavioral Diabetes Institute, the world’s first organization wholly dedicated to studying and addressing the unmet psychological needs of people with diabetes, Oakleaf stated. Polonsky is also the 2020 recipient of the Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award from the American Diabetes Association.
OakLeaf Family Nurse Practitioner Carly Overgard will be among the presenters during a panel discussion about diabetes. Overgard knows Type 1 diabetes well, as she’s been managing her condition for several years, Oakleaf stated.
“I know the ups and downs of this disease and how much work it can be to manage the symptoms, so any information I can pass along to help others in their journey with diabetes brings me a sense of accomplishment,” Overgard said in the clinic news release. “My goal is to help patients learn to incorporate diabetes into their life, not make diabetes their life.”
Joining Overgard for the panel discussion will be OakLeaf Endocrinologist, Dr. Aron Adkins, Registered Dietitian Bridget Segerstrom and diabetes “warriors.”
The free event is open to all ages and will also include games and discussions for adolescents with diabetes. You do not have to be an OakLeaf patient to attend the event.