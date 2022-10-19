Fundraiser for behavioral health needs returns: The 11th Annual Wonderland on the River fundraising event returns to Chippewa Falls courtesy of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners on Nov. 5.

The event — which will be hosted at Lake Wissota Golf and Events, 16108 97th Ave. — will feature a tour of tablescapes uniquely created by local designers, a luncheon, fashion show and raffle prizes.

Recommended for you