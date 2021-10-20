Ridin’ for a Reason: The Ridin’ for a Reason motorcycle group annually holds a motorcycle rally in June to raise awareness and funds to support Marshfield Clinic Health System’s mobile mammography service, a Marshfield Clinic spokesperson said. The group rode their Harleys to Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Cancer Center, 2200 Craig Rd., to present a $40,000 donation on Oct. 12. Pictured are members of the Ridin’ for a Reason group with a symbolic check and Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire staff.
Festival Foods shoppers raise $40K for food pantry group: Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program collects donations to provide food and supplies to about 40 food pantries across Wisconsin. This year, vendor partners and guests donated over $40,000 to Food for Neighbors. Festival Foods also donated over $720,000 worth of various food items to local food pantries across the state throughout the month, it said in a press release.
CVTC holding caregiver conference Nov. 1 in Eau Claire: Caregivers are invited to attend CVTC’s Caregiver Conference on Nov. 1 in Eau Claire to learn about self-care, managing stress, senior care, estate planning and more, the college announced in a news release.
The in-person Caregiver Conference is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2 to 7 p.m., at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. The conference costs $15 for family/friend caregivers and $79 for professional caregivers. The conference will also offer a virtual element through Microsoft Teams sessions throughout November.
Masking will be required indoors and physical distancing will happen when possible, CVTC said.
Prevea offering free online workshops for joint paint, orthopedic injuries: Prevea Health is offering a series of free workshops to address specific joint pain and orthopedic injuries and conditions and to learn about the latest in treatment and recovery options, it announced in a news release.
The online workshops are led by Prevea orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians. To sign up, visit www.prevea.com/events. Details on how to access the online workshops will be provided after sign-up.
ACL Injury Prevention
- : Nov. 9, 6 to 7 p.m. An anterior cruciate ligament tear or injury can happen to both athletes and non-athletes. Dr. Scott Haskins, orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon, will provide information and tips to help lower the risk of ACL tear or injury and address surgical treatment options for an ACL tear.
Hand, Wrist and Elbow Disorders
- : Dec. 7, 6 to 7 p.m. Whether you break a bone, sprain a wrist or hand, or have repetitive stress injuries such as tennis elbow or carpal tunnel syndrome, it’s important to understand treatment options. Dr. Daniel Metz, orthopedic surgeon, will discuss treatment options.
Why Do My Joints Make Noise?
- Jan. 18, 6 to 7 p.m. Bones and joints can make grinding, creaking, clicking, popping and other noises, which can occur at any age, but become more common as we get older. The medical term is crepitus, and there can be several causes. Haskins will share possible reasons for joint noises, especially in the knees, how to preserve knee health and discuss various treatment options.
Shoulder Pain:
- March 8, 8 to 9 a.m. Shoulder pain is a common musculoskeletal complaint that may be due to injury or chronic conditions. Metz will discuss non-arthritic and arthritic shoulder pain, causes and treatment options, including shoulder replacement.
Concussion Prevention and Management
- : April 20, 6 to 7 p.m. Dr. Jeremy Metzler, sports medicine and family medicine physician, will talk about concussion prevention, symptoms and treatment options in case a loved one has a potential concussion.
CVTC Dental Clinic to hold charity stroll in November: Chippewa Valley Technical College will hold a CVTC Dental Clinic Charity Stroll on Nov. 13.
Attendees will tour the clinic to learn more about how it helps community members, with live music, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a mix-and-mingle at a speakeasy also offered, CVTC announced in a news release. Attendees will meet faculty and students, view patient testimonials and participate in fundraising activities. The event will be at the CVTC Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. The cost is $60 per person or $100 per couple. Attendees must register by Oct. 29 by visiting www.cvtc.edu/foundation/dental-clinic-charity-stroll.
The dental clinic is a working, learning clinic, the college said in the news release. At the clinic, CVTC dental students get hands-on education while serving people in the Chippewa Valley who need dental care but might not have the financial means to get care at other places, said Karen Kohler, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. Accessing the clinic is not free, but it offers inexpensive dental care for low-income and Medicaid patients for one-third to one-half of a private dental office, CVTC said.
