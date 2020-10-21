Virtual presentation on Medicare in November, December: An Aging & Disability Resource Center elder benefit specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. and on December 16 at 10 a.m. Presentations are virtual, and community members can attend by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735 or 1-888-338-4636.
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute receives $4M for rural community COVID-19 study: Researchers at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute have received a $4 million grant from the CDC to study the occurrence and impact of COVID-19 in rural communities. The study will actively recruit and follow up to 1,500 people of all ages who live in Marshfield and surrounding areas. Participants will be followed weekly for one year to identify new COVID-19 infections, assess risk factors for infection, and describe the spectrum of COVID-19 illness across the lifespan.
“This study will help us understand how the new coronavirus is affecting people in the Marshfield area. The findings will contribute to a more effective public health response, not only in central Wisconsin, but also potentially in rural communities elsewhere,” said Dr. Huong McLean, research scientist at the Research Institute’s Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Population Health and primary investigator on the study.
Menomonie’s Battle of the Badges blood drive begins this week: Who will win, police or fire? The Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and UW-Stout Police Department are preparing for the first-ever Battle of the Badges blood drive this week. In this friendly competition, first responders see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this life-saving endeavor, according to a Menomonie Police Department press release. Additional time slots had to be added to accommodate the number of donors wishing to donate and support the cause.
Including the added times, a total of 79 out of 80 possible time slots have been filled.
“We’re thrilled that the Battle of the Badges blood drive has been met with such a positive response. We are grateful to have the ability to work together with the Red Cross to help save lives during these uncertain and difficult times,” said Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson.
Though the time slots available for the Battle of the Badges blood drive may be full, there are other opportunities to donate blood locally. Visit redcrossblood.org to find other blood drives locally.
