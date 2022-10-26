Health Department releases communicable disease report: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department released it’s quarterly Communicable Disease Report for the three months ending Sept. 30 on Monday.

According to the report, there were 2,178 reported cases of COVID-19 in that time period. There were also 102 cases of Chlamydia, 46 cases of pathogenic E. Coli, 33 cases of Gonorrhea, 13 cases of Lyme Disease and 12 cases of Campylobacteriosis.