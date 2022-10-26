Health Department releases communicable disease report: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department released it’s quarterly Communicable Disease Report for the three months ending Sept. 30 on Monday.
According to the report, there were 2,178 reported cases of COVID-19 in that time period. There were also 102 cases of Chlamydia, 46 cases of pathogenic E. Coli, 33 cases of Gonorrhea, 13 cases of Lyme Disease and 12 cases of Campylobacteriosis.
The health department identified nine cases of Cryptosporidiosis, Hepatitis B and Salmonellosis. There were six cases each of Anaplasmosis, Hepatitis C and Syphilis. Four cases of Mycobacterial Disease and latent infection Tuberculosis were reported, as were three cases of invasive Streptococcal Disease — Group B.
There were two reported cases each of Babesiosis, Giardiasis, invasive Streptococcal Disease — Group A and Yersinosis.
Finally, there was a single case each of Blastomycosis, Cyclospora, Histoplasmosis, Influenza that resulted in hospitalization, Streptococcus Pneumoniae Invasive Disease and Streptococcal Infection — Other.
Area hospitals remind community of benefits of breast self-exams: Approximately 30% of all new female cancers each year are breast cancer, stated an HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals news release. And the chance a woman will die from breast cancer is about 1 in 39, according to the American Cancer Society.
Early cancer detection is saving lives, the hospitals stated. Often, if breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options, and those treatments may be less invasive.
All women should talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk, according to the hospitals. A schedule will be based upon your individual health.
Corrie Wajek, manager of radiology services at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s, says at age 40 any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.
Between mammograms, Wajek said it can be beneficial for women to perform breast self-exams at least once a month.
“A regular self-exam allows you to become familiar with how your breasts look and feel,” Wajek in the news release. “This could help you feel an unusual lump, see discharge or alert you to a change in your breast health should an abnormality form.”
How to perform a breast self-exam
In the mirror: Look at your breasts in a mirror with your arms at your sides. Then raise your arms over your head. Look for changes in the contour, swelling or dimpling of the skin between arm positions. Rest your palms on your hips and press firmly to flex your chest muscles. Look for dimpling, puckering or changes, particularly on one side.
In the shower: With the flat part of your pointer, middle and ring fingers, check the entire breast and armpit area by pressing with light, medium and firm pressure. Feel for any lumps, hardened knots or thickening of the skin. Repeat this process with the other breast and armpit.
Lying down: Place a pillow under your right shoulder and put your right arm behind your head. Using the flat part of your left pointer, middle and ring fingers feel around the right breast tissue, searching for any sensitivity, lumps or discharge from the nipple. Repeat these steps for your left breast.
Wajek said in the news release if you find a lump or other abnormality in your breast it doesn’t mean there’s a problem. In fact, she says eight out of 10 lumps are not cancerous. It is best however, to schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss any changes in your breast health.