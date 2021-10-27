Dove Healthcare in Bloomer to build new assisted living facility: Dove Healthcare — Bloomer announced plans to build a 24-apartment assisted living residence, which will sit next to its existing 50-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.
“It was always our intention to expand our services in Chippewa County when the time was right. Strong census, a changing market, and the continued trend with area residents seeking assisted living care outside their home community officially solidified our groundbreaking plans for this fall,” said Jeremy Kiley, regional director of operations, at an Oct. 18 groundbreaking ceremony.
Dove Healthcare administrator Joe Muench said the Bloomer facility has provided short-term rehabilitation, respite and long-term care and end-of-life care to more than 400 people since it opened almost five years ago.
Donate food, blood at Chippewa Valley Museum in November: The Chippewa Valley Museum will host a Red Cross blood drive on Monday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1204 E. Half Moon Drive in Carson Park in Eau Claire. The museum is also providing free admission to its main building of exhibits, including to a Star Wars exhibit, for all blood donors.
The museum is also a host site for a Feed My People food drive through the Rotary Club of Eau Claire through Nov. 15; people can drop off nonperishable food items during the museum’s open hours.
It is the museum’s second hosted blood drive this year. Its earlier blood drive, held in June, collected 26 units of blood and brought four new donors to the Red Cross, the museum announced in a news release.
The museum is one of nine host sites for the Rotary Club’s food drive collection bins. The public can bring in nonperishable food, personal and household items during museum open hours.
For more information about the events and to register over the phone or by email, contact Rachel Meyer at r.meyer@cvmuseum.com or 715-834-7871.
Falls prevention workshop starting Nov. 2 in Eau Claire: Nov. 2 to Dec. 14, Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop will take place at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Stepping On, a seven-week falls prevention workshop, will teach participants simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect their fall risk, how to get up safely if they do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home, how to navigate safely outside and more. Class size is limited to seven and advanced registration is required at least one week before the class at www.adrcevents.org. People can also call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals detailed breast cancer facts and risks in a news release about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
About one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., and by the end of this year, more than 43,000 women in the United States are expected to die from the disease.
Early detection through screening mammograms will help save lives, HSHS said in a news release.
Finding a tumor when the cancer is small gives women more treatment options, said Corrie Wajek, manger of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ radiology departments: “Often when a woman feels a lump in her breast tissue a tumor has already formed and enlarged. A screening mammogram can detect even the smallest abnormality and if it’s cancerous, treatment can begin before the tumor has time to grow or spread.”
Women should talk with their health care providers about the timing of screening mammograms, especially women 40 or older or who are at higher risk. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.
Other risk factors that contribute to breast cancer are age, race, inherited breast cancer, dense breast tissue, weight, alcohol consumption, level of physical activity, not ever being pregnant and beginning to menstruate early or go through menopause late.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals announce new foundation director: Jane Gobler has been hired as director of Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s foundations – the philanthropic, charitable arm of the HSHS hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, the hospitals announced in a news release.
Gobler, who begins Nov. 1, previously worked as a wealth management banker and private banking relationship manager at U.S. Bank in Eau Claire. Prior to that, she was responsible for business development with All Title Services, Inc. Gobler currently serves as chair of the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation Leadership Council.
In the past five years the hospitals’ foundations have together raised more than $6.3 million to advance programs and hospital services.
Gobler succeeds Bobbi Giles, who retired earlier this year, the hospitals said.
Augusta Library to host free workshop on pain medication management: The Augusta Memorial Public Library is slated to host a virtual workshop, “Let’s Talk About Pain Medicine,” on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. live at www.youtube.com/user/AMPLWI. The workshop can also be viewed later on demand.
Limited seating will be available in the library, 113 North Stone St., Augusta. To reserve space, call the library at 715-286-2070; people may also register online at bit.ly/fallprograms21 to request a free workbook and resources.
Each participant will receive a drug deactivation and disposal system pouch. The workshop is supported by Security Health Plan and presented by Shannon Mason Young, Northwest Regional Community Coordinator, and Cassie McLain, North Central Regional Community Coordinator with Wisconsin Literacy.
Augusta Library to host free, virtual caregiver workshop: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 North Stone St., is also slated to host a free, virtual workshop for those caring for people with dementia on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. live at www.youtube.com/user/AMPLWI. The program will also be able to be viewed later on demand. Limited seating is available in person. People should contact the library or register online at bit.ly/fallprograms21 to request a free workbook and reserve a space.
Unpaid caregivers and family members will hear ways to improve the health, healthcare, and caregiving for people who have dementia, and how health literacy can help them as caregivers. The workshop is supported by the RRF Foundation for Aging and presented by Cassie McClain, Regional Community Coordinator for Wisconsin Literacy.
Mayo Clinic now offering OB-GYN care in Chippewa Falls: Mayo Clinic Health System in Chippewa Valley is newly offering OB-GYN care at 611 First Ave., Chippewa Falls on Fridays.
“We are excited to provide another convenient option for women looking for OB-GYN care close to home,” saidd Dr. Donald Weber, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire honored for quality stroke care: For the fourth consecutive year Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. It is the organizations’ highest award.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also was recognized with the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award.
These awards recognize the facility’s commitment to ensure that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, evidence-based guidelines, Mayo Clinic said in an announcement last week.
CVTC Dental Clinic event canceled: The Chippewa Valley Technical College has canceled a CVTC Dental Clinic Charity Stroll scheduled for Nov. 13, it announced last week. The event was slated to include a tour of the clinic for attendees, live music and a mix-and-mingle.
From staff reports