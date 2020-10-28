Marshfield Clinic holding flu shot clinic on Nov. 4: Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire will hold a flu shot clinic on Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire medical offices, 2116 Craig Rd., in lower level conference rooms #2 and #3. Shots are available by appointment only, and can be scheduled through a primary care provider or by calling (715) 858-4700.
Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site location in Eau Claire changed Monday: Prevea Health opened a new COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire at 950 W. Clairemont Ave., the location of the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, on Monday.
The current Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire, located at Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., will close Oct. 24.
COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley is available for free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell. It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
People who want a test must sign up on Prevea’s online portal, MyPrevea. They do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed at www.myprevea.com or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play. Prevea has testing locations in Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls, Ladysmith, Altoona, Menomonie and Mondovi.
Test results from all locations are available within 2 to 4 days on the patient’s MyPrevea account, which is safeguarded to ensure patient privacy and confidentiality, according to Prevea.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15: The American Red Cross is asking healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need, according to the Red Cross.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15 are:
- Rice Lake: 11/2/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Marketplace Foods, 330 S. Main St.
- Cadott: 11/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary
- Chippewa Falls: 10/26/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St.; 10/30/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 11/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.
- Cornell: 10/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.
- Colfax: 10/28/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N 8590 WI 40
- Menomonie: 10/22/2020: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th St. E.; 10/22/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N. Broadway St.; 10/23/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N. Broadway St.; 10/30/2020: 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St.; 11/3/2020: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.; 11/5/2020: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St
- Altoona: 11/11/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Altoona United Methodist Church, 428 1st St. W. #1663
- Eau Claire: 10/26/2020: 2 p.m. — 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Ln.; 10/30/2020: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, 4319 Jeffers Rd.; 11/2/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave.; 11/4/2020: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave.
- Galesville: 10/22/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Galesville, 20335 W. Gale Ave.
- Pigeon Falls: 10/26/2020: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, 13083 Main St.
From staff reports