Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin seeking local hero nominations: The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin is seeking ordinary people with extraordinary courage — someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need or made a difference in their community. If you know a local hero, the Red Cross is asking people to nominate them to be recognized at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast.
The breakfast honors people making an impact through their bravery, dedication and humanitarian service, and has honored more than 130 local people for more than 20 years, the Red Cross said in a press release. This year’s award recipients will be honored at the event on March 9, 2022 at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire.
“Your hero could be a colleague, family member, neighbor or friend who performed a selfless act of bravery or improved their community,” said Mary Jane Thomsen, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin Northwest Region.
Honorees will be celebrated across seven categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Youth Good Samaritan (age 18 or younger), Community Hero, from the Heart Hero, Lifetime Hero, Military Hero and Heath Care Hero. For category descriptions visit www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/about-us/news-and-events/events/northwest-wisconsin-heroes.html.
Nominees may come from one of 17 counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn. Nominating someone is free and can be done quickly online. For more information and to nominate someone, visit americanredcross.wufoo.com/forms/r1k5dmuc0y5w5ly/.
All nominations are due by Dec. 31.
For more information and to request a nomination form, email Thomsen at MaryJane.Thomsen@redcross.org.
Prevea Health opening new physical therapy location in Ladysmith: Prevea is opening another location in Ladysmith dedicated to physical therapy services, the organization announced in a press release.
To be called Prevea Therapy, the location will be at 400 West 9th St. North in Ladysmith. The first day of patient care in the new facility will be Oct. 25.
It will be the second Prevea Health location in Ladysmith. The Prevea Ladysmith Health Center at 1101 Lake Ave. West opened in 2019, offering family medicine, women’s, behavioral and orthopedic care and more.
Until Prevea Therapy opens on October 25, therapy services will continue to be offered inside the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center.
Local blood drive on Oct. 29 is Boy Scout’s Eagle Project: A blood drive will be held Oct. 29 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, as an Eagle Project.
People can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering “Trinity Lutheran Church.”
Health Department warns that fall temperatures increase chances of rabies exposure for people, pets: As temperatures drop, bats and other animals often look for a new home indoors, increasing the chance for bats to have accidental contact with family members and household pets, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a press release.
“If you find a bat in your home and there is a known or possible exposure
to a human and/or pets it is important to try and capture the bat so it can
be submitted for rabies testing,” said Savannah Bergman, rabies program manager at the health department.
When capturing a bat, wear leather gloves and use an ice cream pail, coffee can or similarly-sized container to secure the bat inside, Bergman said, cautioning that it’s important not to expose your skin to the bat while catching it. Then call the Health Department to see if the bat needs to be sent in for testing.
In Wisconsin, skunks and bats are by far the most likely animals to carry the rabies virus. Bats don’t show signs of rabies; it’s impossible to tell if they carry the virus without laboratory testing, the Health Department said. It’s possible to get rabies even when you don’t see any bite marks from the animal.
The Health Department recommends avoiding contact with bats and all wild animals; vaccinating dogs, cats, ferrets and livestock against rabies; keeping pets on a leash when outdoors; teaching children not to go near any animals they don’t know; not keeping exotic or wild animals as pets; and keeping screens in good shape and closing small openings where bats could enter.
If you, your family or your pets are exposed to a bat or wild animal, call your doctor right away, the department said. Also report the incident to the Health Department laboratory at 715-839-4718.
Prevea Health holding virtual summit on health disparities on Oct. 28: Prevea Health plans to hold a Health Disparities Prevention Summit, a daylong virtual presentation for employers, human resources professionals, health care providers and other community members, on Oct. 28.
The summit will help the community learn, evaluate and reflect on “historical antecedents and racial inequalities brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Renita Robinson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea Health. “We have learned many things in the last 19 months, and to move ahead, we must suspend inequitable behavior and respond to the health disparities created by it.”
The summit will be presented online for free to participants; it will feature more than a dozen well-known speakers with expertise in various topics. It will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. To register, visit www.prevea.com/summit. A link for the event will be sent to participants when they register.
