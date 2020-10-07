ABCD’s of Medicare in Eau Claire: On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an educational seminar at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
‘Mask Made by Me’ looks to help children wear masks more comfortably: Mayo Clinic Health System is working to make mask-wearing a little more fun and less challenging for kids. They’re encouraging children to design a mask themselves with the “Mask Made by Me” campaign. The campaign will run from Oct. 1-16 and is open to children ages of four through 12.
“Wearing a mask at school and other public places is one of the best tools we have to protect against the spread of COVID-19, but we know this is a big adjustment for children,” said Sara Carstens, director of community engagement and wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System. “We hope children will have fun decorating these masks, and this will help them feel more comfortable wearing one.”
“Mask Made by Me” sheets can be found by heading to the Mayo Clinic Health System website and searching for “Mask Made by Me.” When you get to that page, participants may print a coloring sheet and learn about the importance of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the coloring sheet, children can design a mask and make the person wearing the mask look just like them. Once completed, adults can upload the artwork, which then may be showcased on the Mayo Clinic Health System Facebook page.
Those who wish to participate must agree to these rules: Artwork must be original and family-friendly; participants may submit one entry per child ages 4–12; and by submitting a child’s art, participants are granting Mayo Clinic Health System permission to use the artwork on social media and with media affiliates.
Paper submissions will not be accepted. Completed submissions will be accepted through Oct. 16. Like Mayo Clinic Health System on Facebook to potentially see submitted artwork.
Ten submissions will also be selected based on creativity, originality and adherence to the topic to win a family fun pack. Those selected will be contacted after the Oct. 16 deadline for submissions.
Free virtual Parkinson’s Disease program: The Wisconsin Parkinson Association will hold a free online program on Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, Oct. 9. Guest speakers include three neurologists from Aurora Health Care. The program is intended for people with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners, friends and family, as well as professionals who work with the Parkinson’s community.
A virtual exhibit hall will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with breaks between each speaker.
Register at wiparkinson.org to receive a link to participate. Contact Wisconsin Parkinson Association with questions at 414-312-6990 or wiparkinson.org.
Menomonie, Dunn County first responders hold ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive: The Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and UW-Stout Police Department are collecting blood for hospital patients in need during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.
Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them. The community is encouraged give blood on Oct. 22 from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Stout Craft Co., 1501 N. Broadway St., Menomonie.
An appointment is required to donate. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in and a temperature check will be completed at that time as well. People 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Prevea Health to offer free, virtual presentations on healthy eating: Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Prevea Health is offering two free virtual sessions in October that will offer guidance and tips on healthy eating. Stress eating COVID-19 style will be presented Thursday, Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and led by Deb Guenterberg, a Prevea Health Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Guenterberg will address the difficulties of maintaining a healthy diet during challenging times, and give guidance and tips on how to eat healthfully.
Eating the mindful way will be presented Thursday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., again, by Guenterberg, who will explain the concept of mindful eating and participants learn to eat with intention, understand their triggers and reduce guilt which all lead to making healthy food decisions.
Both events are free and virtual. Pre-registration is required by visiting www.prevea.com/events. The presentations will be featured via Zoom, and event sign-on information will be emailed to participants upon registration.
Marshfield Clinic Health System creates Cattails Cottage for visiting oncology patients: Cattails Cottage is a home on the Marshfield Medical Center campus in Marshfield where adult patients and their caregivers can find supportive accommodations when traveling for cancer care. Patients must live more than 40 miles from Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield and have a referral from their provider.
Cattails Cottage features 11 private rooms and shared community areas, two fully-equipped kitchens with family dining room, on-site laundry, handicap accessible areas with elevator, internet access, library nook and on-site staff and volunteers to help answer questions.
The project was donor funded with local residents, businesses, and Marshfield Clinic Health System employees helping with fundraising, fulfilling wish list supplies, donating items, and transforming a home formerly used to housing medical students.
Enhanced technology at Mayo Clinic Health System can detect breast cancer earlier: Patients who visit Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire have access to enhanced technology for breast cancer screenings. Breast tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, enables physicians to see cancers earlier, especially in women with denser breast tissue, according to a Mayo Clinic Health System press release.
“About 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and survivability improves when cancers are found early,” said Dr. Cameron Leitch, Mayo Clinic Health System radiologist.
When used for breast cancer screening, a tomosynthesis breast scanner not only creates 3D mammogram images, but also 2D mammogram images. Studies show that combining 3D mammograms with standard 2D mammograms reduces the need for additional imaging and slightly increases the number of cancers detected during screening.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services receives federal grant for Alzheimer’s aid: Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced Sept. 29 that the Wisconsin DHS is one of 15 public health programs across the country to be awarded the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Disease grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DHS will use the grant funding to fulfill the aim of the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Disease Act to develop and enhance public health strategies for risk prevention, timely diagnosis, disease management, and caregiver support.
This grant will help DHS build on its work under the Wisconsin State Dementia Plan: 2019-2023 by brining additional resources and providing new opportunities for partnership across the state.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center receives national award for patient experience: L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, has received a 2020 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience.
It is one of 11 health care organizations in Wisconsin to receive the Press Ganey award for patient experience.
The Press Ganey award honors health care organizations that consistently perform in the top 5% of all Press Ganey facilities for each reporting period in the course of one year. The organization also awards U.S. health care organizations in three other categories: physician engagement, clinical quality and employee engagement.
L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center is an active member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network and provides treatment for substance abuse disorders.
