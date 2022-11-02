Area hospitals expose mammogram misconceptions: One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, stated a joint HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals news release.

The area hospitals say overwhelming evidence shows screening mammograms can help detect breast cancer early, which allows for more treatment options and potentially less invasive treatments. In light of this information, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s are aiming to expose common misconceptions about mammograms.

Recommended for you