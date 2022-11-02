Area hospitals expose mammogram misconceptions: One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, stated a joint HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals news release.
The area hospitals say overwhelming evidence shows screening mammograms can help detect breast cancer early, which allows for more treatment options and potentially less invasive treatments. In light of this information, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s are aiming to expose common misconceptions about mammograms.
There are two main types of mammography: 2D digital mammograms and 3D mammograms, also called digital breast tomosynthesis, the hospitals stated.
A 2D mammogram creates a 2D image of each breast using x-ray images. Typically, two pictures are taken of each breast — one from the left side and one from above.
A 3D mammogram, which is now considered the standard of care, creates a 3D image of each breast using several x-rays from multiple angles around the breast. Studies from numerous organizations have found 3D mammograms detect more cancers than traditional 2D mammograms, the hospitals stated, and they reduce the number of false positive results. A 3D mammogram may also provide a clearer image of abnormalities in dense breasts.
Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ mammography technologists stated in the news release there are several misconceptions about mammography.
- Myth: I don’t have any symptoms of breast cancer and it does not run in my family, so I don’t need a mammogram.
- Truth: Only 15% of women with a breast cancer diagnosis have a family member who has a history of breast cancer. The American College of Radiology says if you wait to have a mammogram until you have symptoms, such as a lump or discharge, the cancer may be more advanced and harder to treat.
- Myth: If you had a normal mammogram last year you don’t need another one this year.
- Truth: Mammography is detection, not prevention. One normal mammogram doesn’t guarantee cancerous cells haven’t formed in the breast tissue over the course of the year. Annual screenings will help find cancer when it’s small and less invasive treatments may be possible.
- Myth: A mammogram will expose me to unsafe radiation levels.
- Truth: While a mammogram does use radiation, it is a very small amount and it falls within medical safety guidelines established by the Food and Drug Administration, as well as other governing organizations.
- Myth: My doctor didn’t say I need a mammogram, so I don’t need to schedule one.
- Truth: Women can make an appointment for a mammogram without a doctor’s referral. It’s always best to talk with your doctor about which mammogram is right for you and the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk. A schedule will be based upon each woman’s individual health. At age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.
Marathon to benefit NAMI nears: The Chippewa Valley branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness announced last week the introduction of Positive Vector: Marathon and Half Marathon.
The full marathon will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 in Mondovi. The half-marathon will begin at 12 p.m. in Rock Falls.
To register as a runner, volunteer or make a donation, visit https://linktr.ee/pvcv.run.
Runners are asked to make a $50 donation when they register. All proceeds will go to NAMI Chippewa Valley.
HSHS and Prevea offer safety reminders ahead of deer hunt: As hunters take to the woods, marshes and fields across the state for the nine-day deer season in November, HSHS Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s and Prevea Health ask all to keep health and safety in mind.
“Injuries and life-threatening conditions bring deer hunters to our emergency department each year,” Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, stated in a joint news release. “Some of the most common injuries we see include heart attacks, broken bones and back injuries.”
Undiagnosed heart disease, overexerting one’s-self beyond their limits and being unprepared for the weather are common factors in hunting-related injuries and illnesses, the news release states.
Falls from tree stands are also common, resulting in more injuries each year than gun-related hunting injuries, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Bowe strongly recommends hunters carry a cell phone and hunt with a partner should an unexpected injury or illness occur in the woods.
“Whether a hunter accidently cuts themselves, experiences chest pain, falls from a tree stand or happens to twist their ankle; being able to ask for help is critical,” he stated. “The seriousness of these injuries can only get worse when a hunter finds themself unable to get help because they ventured out alone or didn’t bring along a cell phone.”
Additional health and safety tops for hunters include:
- Always wear fall-restraint harnesses while in trees
- Always maintain 3-points of contact with trees while climbing
- Bring a first-aid kit to deal with potential injuries
- Take intermittent breaks while hiking, dragging, and processing deer to decrease risks of a heart attack
- Pack dry clothes, rain gear and wear layers to help prevent the risk of experiencing hypothermia
- Maintain proper ventilation when using propane heat inside of cabins and enclosed deer stands to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
