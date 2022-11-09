NAMI family support group sessions available: The Chippewa Valley branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering confidential group meetings for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness in-person the first Thursday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m.

This month’s meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10. Registration is required by calling 715-450-6484. Location will be given upon request.

