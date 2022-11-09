NAMI family support group sessions available: The Chippewa Valley branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering confidential group meetings for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness in-person the first Thursday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m.
This month’s meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10. Registration is required by calling 715-450-6484. Location will be given upon request.
Group sizes are limited to allow for social distancing. Face masks are optional.
NAMI Family Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one over the age of 18 who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar situations.
This is not a peer support group for individuals living with a mental illness.
Eau Claire Mayo recognized for surgical patient care: The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program has recognized the Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System hospital for achieving meritorious outcomes in surgical patient care, the hospital announced Monday.
As a program participant, Mayo tracks the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures to direct quality improvement efforts. The recognition is related to a broad range of surgical outcomes, including:
- Mortality
- Unplanned intubation
- Ventilator greater than 48 hours
- Renal failure
- Cardiac incidents
- Respiratory
- Surgical site infections, including superficial and deep incisional and organ infections
- Urinary tract infections
The Mayo hospital in Eau Claire achieved the distinction based on outstanding composite quality scores in these eight areas, the hospital stated. Risk-adjusted data from the program’s July semiannual report, which represents data from the 2020 calendar year, were used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes. The hospital among 78 hospitals recognized nationally.
“We are pleased to see our surgical teams recognized for the hard work they put into achieving the best outcomes possible for our patients,” stated Richard Helmers, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “Our staff truly put the needs of our patients first, and it shows in the quality of the surgical care they provide for the people of Northwest Wisconsin.”
The American College of Surgeons program is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients, according to Mayo. It measures surgical results 30 days postoperatively and risk-adjusted patient characteristics to compensate for differences among patient populations and acuity levels.
The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. With more than 84,000 members, it is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.
Area hospitals recognize American Diabetes Month: An estimated 37 million people are living with diabetes in the United States — the highest it’s ever been, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most cases are Type 2 diabetes, which means the body doesn’t use insulin properly. Type 2 is largely preventable through regularly physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet, stated Jamie Wright, manager of specialty services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, in a Tuesday news release.
Talk with your doctor if any of these symptoms persist:
- Frequent urination
- Feeling thirsty
- Feeling hungry, even when eating
- Extreme fatigue
- Blurry vision
- Cuts and bruises that are slow to heal
- Weight loss
- Tingling, pain or numbness in hands and feet
Diabetes can cause high blood pressure, high cholesterol, kidney disease, vision impairment and other health-related complications, such as heart attack and stroke, stated the hospitals in a joint news release.
A1C is a type of test that can identify prediabetes, which means blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetic.
The CDC says 96 million Americans — more than one in three — are prediabetic. If it’s determined you have prediabetes, it does not mean you’ll develop Type 2, especially if you make changes in your lifestyle regarding exercise and nutrition.
“Even small changes like taking the stairs, walking around the block regularly or eating less sugar can help delay or prevent the disease,” stated Wright in the news release. “You should work with a health care provider to develop a plan that works for you and will help avoid a lifetime of medications or insulin monitoring.”
A physician can evaluate your risk level and complete bloodwork to diagnose diabetes. A consultation with a clinical dietitian or diabetes educator may help identify ways to reduce your risk factors. You can also take a one-minute Diabetes Risk Test through the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/risk-test
From staff reports