New family medicine physicians at Prevea Health: Dr. Danielle Helmick and Dr. Charles Steinmetz, family medicine providers, are now serving the Altoona and Chippewa Falls areas for Prevea Health. Helmick specializes in routine care for adults and children, preventative medicine and medication management. She sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. and the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I. Helmick earned her medical degree at The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Sint Maarten and also completed her residency with Prevea Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire.
Steinmetz specializes in routine care for adults and children; osteopathic manipulation; preventative medicine and medication management. Steinmetz sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. He earned his medical degree at A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and also completed his residency with Prevea Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin drug take back day yields largest collection in the country in 2020: Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday announced that at Drug Take Back Day, held on Oct. 24, Wisconsin had a total collection of 89,982 lbs. Wisconsin had the largest Drug Take Back collection in the country this year. Statewide, 230 law enforcement agencies hosted Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 485 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state. These permanent drug disposal boxes are accessible year-round. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a press release. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, visit doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback/find-a-take-back-location/.
Mayo Clinic announces $200K in racial equity grants: Nonprofits in northwest Wisconsin aiming to advance racial equity are encouraged to apply for funding from Mayo Clinic’s EverybodyIN Fund for Change. Mayo created the EverybodyIN Fund for Change as a way to support organizations working to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in the communities Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System serve. Mayo staff made contributions to the fund during the month of August which were matched by Mayo Clinic, creating a pool of $200,000 for grants. Funds will be awarded to organizations across Mayo Clinic’s communities in Arizona, Florida, Rochester and the four regions of Mayo Clinic Health System. The deadline to apply is Nov. 29. Full details and grant requirements can be found online by searching EverybodyIN on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer ‘Discover Gratitude’ virtual challenge: The public is invited to join Mayo Clinic Health System for “Discover Gratitude,” a free virtual program beginning Sunday, Nov. 22. Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others, and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment. The program is appropriate for adults and youth. Registration is not required. The challenge begins on Sunday, Nov. 22. Participants can visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude to print a journal and get resources about gratitude and resilience. Journals are private and will not be collected.
