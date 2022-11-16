Survivors of suicide loss gathering scheduled for this weekend: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Center, 3701 Hwy 12, Eau Claire.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience, the AFSP website states.

Recommended for you