Survivors of suicide loss gathering scheduled for this weekend: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host an International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Center, 3701 Hwy 12, Eau Claire.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience, the AFSP website states.
Non-loss survivors may also register to attend. Snacks will be served. For more information, contact Janelle Moneypenny at afspwi1@gmail.com or 715-222-2892.
Medicare informational session nears: Mediqwest Insurance Services will host its next ABC’s and D’s of Medicare seminar at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
This educational presentation will provide a foundational understanding of Medicare one letter at a time. The seminar briefly but clearly describes the basic elements of Medicare. It will include information about enrollment periods, costs and benefits associated with Medicare.
Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Tips and tricks for reducing stress associated with caregiving: Nearly 30% of Wisconsin’s population age 65 and older live alone; and 60,000 people report having difficulty with self-care such as bathing and dressing, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
November is National Family Caregivers Month, and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals have offered advice for reducing stress associated with caregiving.
Informal caregivers — those who are unpaid — assist others with daily living activities such as getting groceries, travel to medical appointments and cooking, according to a hospital news release. Typically, these caregivers are a spouse, partner, family member, friend or neighbor.
An estimated 580,000 informal caregivers in Wisconsin provide more than 490 million unpaid hours of care annually to individuals with disabilities and older adults, the hospitals stated. Eighty-four percent of those caregivers say they need more help and information with multiple, specific topics related to caregiving, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance.
The top three areas of concern are keeping their loved one safe, managing their own stress and making end-of-life decisions.
Often caregivers face their own health problems and are under severe emotional stress and physical strain. As stated by the area hospitals, 17% of caregivers say their overall health and wellbeing has gotten worse as a result of their caregiving responsibilities, according to FCA.
Charlotte Sloan, director of post-acute care for HSHS Wisconsin which includes Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s, said in the news release caregiving can be overwhelming at times.
“It’s important to remember that taking good care of someone else only happens if self-care is a priority.”
Here are six ways to reduce the stress of caregiving:
Learn about the family member’s diagnosis.
Discuss finances and health care wishes.
Invite family and close friends to discuss the care needed with and for their loved one.