Area hospitals receive ‘A’ grades for patient safety: Multiple local hospitals have received an “A” grade for patient safety in the nonprofit Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety grade program, which assigns grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals in the U.S.
Five Mayo Clinic hospitals, including hospitals in Eau Claire and La Crosse, and Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire received “A” grades in patient safety, according to hospital news releases.
Hospitals are graded on multiple elements of safety data and survey answers.
“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our caregivers and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” said Bill Priest, Marshfield Medial Center-Eau Claire’s chief administrative officer.
“We are proud of the excellent care our staff provide to the residents of Northwest Wisconsin, and we congratulate them on receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
Holiday self-care webinar on Dec. 1: Online via Webex on Dec. 1 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dementia Care Specialist Lisa Wells and retired chaplain, author, and caregiver Moira Kneer will host a morning webinar of learning, conversation and practical self-care tips for happier holidays. The webinar is free. Register by Nov. 30 at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.