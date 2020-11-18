Strong Bodies exercise program offered virtually: Virtual Strong Bodies classes start on Jan. 11, 8:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m., and on Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. The next virtual information session will be on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Strong Bodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance, and flexibility exercises. Minimal equipment needed, including a set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new participants must complete registration forms at an information session before participating in classes. There is no fee for new participants, and $20 for individuals repeating the program. Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment consent form to sign up by Dec. 28. Download the form at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735.
Wisconsin blood center issues ‘urgent plea’ for COVID-19 convalescent plasma: Milwaukee-based Versiti Blood Centers issued an urgent call to those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 to “pay it forward” by donating COVID convalescent plasma (CCP). With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soaring to new levels, the organization is struggling to keep up with hospital needs, the blood center said in a news release. COVID convalescent plasma is a blood-related therapy used by hospitals to treat the most severely affected patients. People who have previously donated COVID convalescent plasma are asked to call 877-BE-A-HERO to make another appointment, according to the blood center. CCP donors are generally eligible to donate up to 12 times.
Prevea health centers in Rice Lake, Ladysmith and Menomonie now offering orthopedic care: Prevea Health is expanding its orthopedic and sports medicine care offerings in the Chippewa Valley to the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave., the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West and the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Rd., it announced this week. Orthopedic care addresses muscle, bone and joint pain in adults and children of all ages and stage of life. Prevea also offers orthopedic and sports medicine care in Eau Claire, Altoona and Chippewa Falls. In Ladysmith, care is provided by Dr. P. Matt Kamien and Dr. Albert Cecchini; physician assistant Kristin Mathiowetz cares for patients in Menomonie; and all three providers offer orthopedic care in Rice Lake.
From staff reports