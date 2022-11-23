Mayo offering ‘Discover Gratitude’ program: Practicing mindful thankfulness is one way to boost spirits, feel happier and enhance overall health, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.
This fall, Mayo is offering a free, monthlong “Discover Gratitude” self-guided program that begins upon registration. Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.
“Many sources agree that having a positive outlook on life can help improve your mental well-being. This is especially important during the holidays when things can become stressful,” said Brook Berg, director of Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
“Sharing kindness and being mindful supports this positive shift. We hope community members will find that after journaling for four weeks, they notice an improved outlook and an increased feeling of resilience. We encourage people to complete this challenge with their families or the important people in their lives. The value of this program truly is in the journey.”
This community-wide program is appropriate for adults and youth. Go online to mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude to register.
Area hospitals remind parents to follow toy safety tips this Christmas: When shopping for holiday gifts, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals encourage members of the community to prioritize safety over popularity, according to a Thursday news release.
While it may be enticing to purchase the latest and greatest toy, it is important to check an item’s recommended age range and safety features.
“Toys have an age range for reason, whether it’s because of a potential choking hazard, a sound that’s too loud for developing ears or because it’s too advanced for a child’s stage of development,” said Tyler Bowe, trauma coordinator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, in the news release. “For older children, it’s important they understand the correct way to play with a toy to avoid injury to themselves or others.”
HSHS hospitals recommend the following 10 toy safety tips:
- Read the label. Warning labels give important information about how to use a toy and what ages are appropriate for use. The recommended age level for a toy is determined by safety factors, not intelligence or maturity.
- Think big. Make sure all toys and parts are larger than the child’s mouth to prevent choking.
- Avoid toys that shoot objects into the air. These toys, even those made of a soft material, can cause serious eye injuries or choking hazards.
- Avoid loud toys. Often a toy that plays music or talks is about 85 decibels, which is as loud as a lawn mower and can damage a child’s hearing, especially if a child holds the toy close to their ear.
- Consider online safety. Toys with cameras and recording capabilities can store data in an unsecured mobile app, causing privacy concerns. Be sure to monitor these apps and toys and make settings private if possible.
- Buy plastic toys that are sturdy. Toys made from thin plastic may easily break into sharp pieces.
- Avoid hobby kits and chemistry sets for children younger than age 12. These kits can cause fires or explosions and may contain dangerous chemicals.
- Look for “UL Approved” labels. This label on an electronic toy indicates it meets industry safety standards.
- Be aware of toys with small batteries or magnets. Children may be tempted to put these objects in their mouth, nose or ears which can cause a choking hazard, an injury or accidental poisoning.
- Prevent head injuries. Purchase a helmet to prevent serious head injuries if you buy a toy with wheels such as a bicycle, tricycle, skateboard or scooter.
Self-care tips for upper respiratory infections in kids: Upper respiratory infections are a common occurrence this time of year, stated Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Monday.
Seasonal cases of influenza, strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus have increased over the past few weeks, especially among children, the hospital stated. At the same time, COVID-19 remains active in the community.
“Most children with upper respiratory infections will have a mild illness, including cold-like symptoms, fever and cough, that can be managed at home,” stated Dr. John Plewa, a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
“While differences exist among all viruses, the recommendations for care at home are the same — have your child rest, keep them well hydrated and use fever-reducing medications when needed for children 3 months of age or older. This is also a time to make sure children are up to date with their vaccinations, and schedule those shots when they are well.”
For children at high risk of complications from influenza or other viruses, or parents or guardians who feel their children should be seen, contact your primary care team to determine if an outpatient visit is needed, the hospital stated.
“Testing for illnesses, like RSV, is not always needed or recommended, as it will not change the course of care for managing symptoms at home,” Plewa said. “That’s why we don’t recommend scheduling an appointment or going to the Emergency Department just to get a test. Contact your primary care office to determine if your child should be seen. If so, the need for testing can be discussed during that visit.”
Mayo offered the following resources to help patients manage upper respiratory infections:
- Nurse triage line — Mayo Clinic offers a team of expert and caring registered nurses. The team uses the medical information backed by the expertise of Mayo Clinic to help answer patients’ questions, including questions on testing.
- Symptom checker — Mayo Clinic offers an online symptom checker to help families review their symptoms and potential treatment options.
- COVID-19 testing — Mayo Clinic recommends the use of home antigen testing for COVID-19 if needed and if your child is 2 or older. Patients are encouraged to test at home when symptomatic, and to seek additional care or testing if they remain symptomatic yet test negative for COVID-19.
- Influenza testing — Patients who are at increased risk of flu-related complications may be considered for influenza testing.
- RSV testing — An RSV test may be considered in patients less than 6 months old and those at higher risk for complications who are seen for medical care. Testing is not recommended for patients that can be treated symptomatically at home.
The flu can worsen chronic health problems, such as asthma and congestive heart failure. According to Mayo, those at an increased risk of flu-related complications include:
- Younger than 12 months old
- Pregnant or have given birth in the past two weeks
- Younger than 19 and are receiving long-term aspirin therapy
- Have certain chronic medical conditions, including lung diseases such as asthma, an airway abnormality, heart disease, diabetes, neurological or neurodevelopmental disease, metabolic disorders, and kidney, liver or blood diseases
- Have a weakened immune system due to factors such as long-term use of steroids or other immunosuppressants, HIV, organ transplant, blood cancer or cancer being treated with chemotherapy
“As we enter this season and the upcoming holidays, we will see an increase in colds, flu and COVID-19 infections,” Plewa said. “In many cases, kids can be safely cared for at home. Contact your primary care team if you have concerns and keep your child at home until symptoms improve. If your child tests positive for COVID-19, follow CDC isolation guidelines.”
From staff reports