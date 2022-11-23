Mayo offering ‘Discover Gratitude’ program: Practicing mindful thankfulness is one way to boost spirits, feel happier and enhance overall health, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System.

This fall, Mayo is offering a free, monthlong “Discover Gratitude” self-guided program that begins upon registration. Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.

Recommended for you