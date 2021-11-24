HSHS hospitals in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls to offer Love Lights ceremonies: In Chippewa Falls, the Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will honor and memorialize loved ones during the 34th annual Love Lights virtual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2.
In Eau Claire, the Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital will honor and memorialize loved ones during the 36th annual Love Lights virtual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5.
Love Lights is a way to honor loved ones who may be receiving care at the hospital, or who are wished continued good health and happiness, or those who have passed, the hospitals said in a news release. Community members who purchase a Love Light in honor of a loved one’s name will see those lights glow from the trees with a virtual tree lighting ceremony outside the front entrance of the Chippewa Falls hospital beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, and outside the front entrance of the Eau Claire hospital beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Each colored light honors a special soul. White lights stand for a deceased adult; blue for a deceased child; red or green for a living relative or friend; gold for a living or deceased veteran or active military member; and purple for a living or deceased pet.
Proceeds from the purchase of each $10 light will support the hospital Partners’ ongoing volunteer efforts. Due to COVID-19, this year’s tree lighting ceremonies will be streamed lived on the hospitals’ respective Facebook pages, instead of an in-person event.
To purchase a Love Light or for more information call Brandy Sikora, volunteer services manager, at 715-717-7439 or visit the hospital’s websites, www.hshs.org/stjosephschippewafalls/lovelights and www.hshs.org/sacredheart/lovelights.
New this year, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, pink and blue lights will adorn a tree outside the hospital to remember the youngest lives lost. Community members are welcome to place an ornament on this tree in honor of a pregnancy or infant loss.
HSHS hospitals say watch for signs of diabetes: Symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop slowly and can be subtle, said Jamie Wright, manager of specialty services, which includes dialysis at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. One in two people with the disease have no symptoms, Wright said.
The hospitals said people with any of these persistent symptoms should talk with their doctor: frequent urination; feeling thirsty; feeling hungry, even when eating; extreme fatigue; blurry vision; cuts and bruises that are slow to heal; weight loss; or tingling, pain or numbness in hands and feet.
Hospitals offer tips to reduce the stress of caregiving: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recognize caregivers everywhere during National Family Caregivers Month, the hospitals said in a news release.
Many caregivers face their own health problems and are under severe emotional stress and physical strain, the hospitals said. With the amount of people needing care steadily growing, here are five ways to reduce the stress of caregiving:
- Learn about the family member’s diagnosis.
- Discuss finances and health care wishes. Although these conversations can be difficult, they help to better prepare for the future and relieve anxiety.
- Invite family and close friends to discuss the care needed with and for their loved one.
- Take advantage of community resources. Meals on Wheels, adult day programs and respite programs can help relieve the workload and offer needed breaks.
- Find support. This may be the most important thing a caregiver can do as they take on more responsibility. Support groups can be helpful in connecting with others who are experiencing the same circumstances.
Get info on 2022 exercise program at information session Dec. 2: StrongBodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to help older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes warm-up, progressive weight training, balance and flexibility exercises. All new participants must complete registration forms at an information session before participating in classes. There is no fee for new participants, but a $20 fee for individuals repeating. Scholarships are available. Repeat participants must complete a re-enrollment consent form to sign up. The next virtual information session is Dec. 2 at 10 a.m; virtual StrongBodies classes start on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. In-person StrongBodies class starts Jan. 10; the 4:30 p.m. class will be held at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, and the 5 p.m. class will be held at Dove Healthcare West, 1405 Truax Blvd., Eau Claire. Download form at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735. 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
NAMI Chippewa Valley to hold family support group: Dec. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. NAMI Chippewa Valley will hold its next monthly family support group on Thursday, Dec. 9. If someone hasn’t previously attended, register at 715-450-6484. Attendees who were at the November group meeting should contact the group if they wish to attend the December meeting as well.
Virtual Medicare presentation: Dec. 17, 1 p.m. An Aging & Disability Resource Center elder benefit specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families. Presentations are virtual and participants can attend by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at the Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunities:
Barron
- : 12/10/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25
Rice Lake
- : 12/3/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.
Chippewa Falls
- : 11/29/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward Ave.; 12/1/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.
Menomonie
- : 11/23/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie; 12/2/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E
Altoona
- : 12/1/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Eau Claire
- : 12/9/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Davies Center Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave.; 12/10/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church EC, 337 Lake St. The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is also available for donations during its open hours.
Ladysmith
- : 11/30/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E; 12/9/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W
