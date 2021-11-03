COVID-19 flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine clinic in August: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is slated to hold a free flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Augusta Community Center’s Main Street Gym, 610 Main St. Flu shots will be available for free to all children ages six months to 18 years. The two-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for free; the Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to people 18 and older. Children 12 to 18 years old can get the flu shot and the Pfizer vaccine at the same time if they wish. Booster COVID-19 shots are also available for those eligible, the Health Department said.
People can make an appointment by visiting ecvaccine.as.me, though walk-ins are welcome. People who need help scheduling an appointment should call 715-839-4718. Minors will need parental or guardian consent to get a flu shot and/or a COVID-19 vaccine.
Give Vets a Smile event set for Nov. 6 in Eau Claire: The Chippewa Valley Technical College annually offers free services to veterans during a one-day event. This year the college is welcoming veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Free services include free dental care, including dental cleaning, oral assessments, x-rays, dental exams, fillings, extractions and limited root-canal therapy and denture services; lung tests; chair massages; wellness screenings; assistive walking device screenings; and haircuts.
The event is being held at the Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. It is free for veterans to attend; some services require registration. People can register at www.cvtc.edu/forms/give-vets-a-smile.
Medicare informational session to be held Tuesday: Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming, one-hour educational seminar, which is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and who have questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Silver Spring Foods donates food trailer to CVTC; college to hold a tailgate party/fundraiser: Silver Spring Foods has donated a food trailer to Chippewa Valley Technical College recently, and in turn, the college will reveal its mobile food lab and offer a tailgate food event, CVTC announced in a news release. The tailgate fare will be free of charge with a suggested $5 donation, which will support the CVTC Food Pantry.
The college’s Culinary Management program will use the trailer as a mobile laboratory to teach students about maintaining a high standard of quality, service and cleanliness while working in small spaces, CVTC said in the news release. Culinary instructors also said it will be used to serve food during special occasions.
A 15-minute event unveiling the Culinary Management Mobile Food Lab will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 with lab tours to follow. Free tailgate fare will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to-go style, cooked and served by Culinary Management students, in room 136 of the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. The cost is free, but a monetary donation of $5 per person is suggested and will be donated to the CVTC Food Pantry for holiday meal kits.
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer ‘Discover Gratitude’ virtual challenge in November: Practicing mindful thankfulness is an effective way to improve mental and physical health, Mayo Clinic said in a press release. In November Mayo will offer “Discover Gratitude,” a free virtual challenge appropriate for people of all ages that focuses on expressing gratitude daily and counting life’s blessings.
Participants will be encouraged to journal daily about big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others and challenge themselves to be present in the moment.
To access the program, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude. Journals are private, and they will not be collected. This virtual challenge continues throughout November.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center nurse receives top honor: For almost 40 years Jean Richard has helped care for hundreds of moms and babies and provided care care at the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in Eau Claire, the hospitals announced in a news release. Richard, a registered nurse, was presented with the 2021 Nurse Exemplar Award, which is the hospital’s highest nursing honor. It is given each year to a nurse who exhibits excellence in caring for patients and families, provides personalized patient care and has a superior level of knowledge and skill, the hospital said.
In her nomination letter, fellow Women and Infants Center registered nurse Kayla Schewe said, “Jean shows Christ’s love in her nursing practice by being attentive to patients and colleagues’ mind, body and spirit. She is a beacon of light and guidance to all around her, and her positivity and cheerfulness are contagious.”
“I am humbled to receive this award and it means so much to me because my peers nominated me,” Richard said in a statement. “We are such a great team. I wouldn’t be the nurse I am today without working and learning from everyone I have over the years.”
Hospital’s community garden harvests 3,500 pounds of food for local pantries: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s community garden produced more than 3,500 pounds of locally grown food during the 2021 growing and harvest season; all was donated to 11 area food pantries, the hospital announced in a news release. Since 2013 when hospital volunteers began the garden project, more than nine tons of produce have been donated.
Longtime garden volunteer Roger Elliott is proud to see the food benefitting neighbors in need: “It’s nice when we carry in all the produce because these food pantries don’t often get fresh fruits and vegetables right out of the garden. We enjoy growing the food and know it’s appreciated.”
This year’s harvest included 34 types of produce and herbs such as apples, yellow and green beans, carrots, tomatoes, ground cherries, lettuce, squash, raspberries, eggplant, potatoes, radishes, basil and a variety of peppers.
The community garden is located on HSHS property near St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Community garden plots will be available again in the spring of 2022. To reserve a plot for the 2022 season or for more information about how you can work to end hunger insecurity in Chippewa County, contact Roger Elliott at rwelae@charter.net or (715) 563-2069.
Eau Claire County gets renewed gold-level health designation from state: Eau Claire County is among 28 communities in Wisconsin that have been recognized for their work to improve local health. The county has received a Wisconsin Healthy Communities Gold Designation (2021-2024), the community coalition Eau Claire Healthy Communities said in a news release.
Eau Claire Healthy Communities had previously received a gold designation in 2018 for Eau Claire County and had applied to renew its designation for an additional three-years. The designation is intended to recognize and encourage achievements in health improvement in Wisconsin communities and to promote cooperation across multiple sectors.
ECHC’s application highlighted work around alcohol compliance checks, alcohol/tobacco retailer training, trauma informed care, neighborhood associations, Nurse-Family Partnership program, drug disposal programs, suicide prevention trainings and healthy home environmental assessments.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire offering new heart procedures: The Cardiac Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is now offering two new heart procedures for patients experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots and increase the risk of stroke. Patients now have the options of left atrial appendage closure and hybrid ablation surgery to correct atrial fibrillation, Mayo Clinic announced in a news release.
Red Cross seeking blood, platelet donors amid ongoing shortage: The American Red Cross urged people to continue to make and keep blood donation appointments now and in the weeks ahead to overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply, it said in a press release.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities between Nov. 1 — Nov. 23 are in the following places:
Barron
- : 11/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr.
Rice Lake
- : 11/15/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.; 11/16/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.
Cadott
- : 11/12/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Cadott, 215 East Seminary
Chippewa Falls
- : 10/29/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.; 11/15/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.
Colfax
- : 10/27/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, 108 S. Main St.
Downsville
- : 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
Menomonie
- : 10/28/2021: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East; 10/29/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Menomonie, 1306 Wilcox St.; 11/5/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St; 11/22/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500; 11/23/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie
Augusta
- : 11/17/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road
Eau Claire
- : The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E Hamilton Ave.; 10/29/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 1/1/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E Half Moon Dr.; 11/1/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St.; 11/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Eau Claire, 1712 Highland Ave.; 11/18/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 1314 E Lexington Blvd.; 11/22/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave.
Fall Creek
- : 11/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., St Raymond Of Parish, E10455 Mallard Road
Durand
- : 11/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Durand High School, 607 7th Ave E
Galesville
- : 10/28/2021: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Galesville, 20335 W Gale Ave
